Arctech's SkyWings Empowers the World's Largest Single-Capacity PV Power Plant Built on Coal Mining Subsidence Area

ORDOS, China, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrctech, the world's solar tracking and racking solutions provider, announced that its 1P single-axis dual-row solar tracking system SkyWings has facilitated the on-time grid connection of Mengxi Blue Ocean Photovoltaic Power Station, the world's largest single-capacity solar plant built on coal mining subsidence area. By adopting SkyWings, the plant's annual average grid-connected capacity is enhanced by an impressive 7.41%, greatly improving the ROI.

Arctech's SkyWings

SkyWings, equipped with Arctech's synchronous multi-point drive mechanism and innovative torque tube design with exceptional bending and torsion resistance, can maintain normal operation even in wind speeds of up to 18m/s (level 8 gale), resulting in an increase of up to 2% in power generation. Powered by its second-generation AI algorithm, SkyWings can calculate the optimum tracker tilt across various terrains and environments, enabling real-time shading avoidance and leading to an additional energy generation boost of up to 8%.

Moreover, to better accommodate the irregular and undulating topography of the plant, Arctech provided a customized SkyWings solar tracking solution that incorporates terrain following capabilities. The tolerance for undulation between adjacent rows is set at 20% in the east-west direction and 15% in the north-south direction. Additionally, Arctech tailored the design of post height to maximize space beneath the solar panels, facilitating agrivoltaics practices. Consequently, farmers are now able to cultivate crops and raise livestock underneath solar panels, achieving both economic and ecological benefits.

To mitigate pollution and ecological damage to the grassland during both construction and operation, SkyWings employs one-piece H-shaped steel piles, while the construction team utilizes on-site static pressure construction. Moreover, following 25 years of safe power station operation, approximately 90% of the steel pipe piles of SkyWings remain suitable for recycling purposes, thereby reducing waste discharge by around 60% compared to traditional concrete piles.

Upon operation, this plant is expected to generate 5.7 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, sufficient to power two million households. Each year, it can save 1.71 million tons of standard coal and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 4.7 million tons — equivalent to planting 62,700 hectares of trees.

The utilization of Arctech's SkyWings in this plant further demonstrates its versatility as a solar tracking system capable of adapting to diverse scenarios, including agrivoltaics, irregular terrains, coal mining subsidence areas, and more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2558776/image.jpg