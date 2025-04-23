Arctech Presents 30GW-Proven SkyLine II and Signs Strategic Partnership at Solar&Storage Live Malaysia 2025, Solidifying Its Leading Position in Southeast Asia's Solar Market

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, the world's leading solar tracking, racking and energy storage solutions provider and the APAC's top solar tracker supplier, wrapped up its participation in the Solar&Storage Live Malaysia 2025 held in Kuala Lumpur from 9-10 April with remarkable achievements. The exhibition served as a significant platform for Arctech to showcase its innovative solar solutions tailored for Southeast Asia's renewable energy landscape.

The highlight of Arctech's booth was its signature 1P single-axis solar tracker SkyLine II, a globally proven solution with nearly 30GW deployed worldwide. Engineered for challenging climates, it features a pioneering multi-point drive mechanism, AI-powered algorithms, and corrosion-resistant components, ensuring maximum energy yield even in high-humidity, high-temperature environments. Its rigid torque tube design further enhances structural stability across diverse terrains, from coastal plains to hilly landscapes.

Moreover, SkyFly, a flexible solar tracking system, caught the attention of attendees. Featuring a max. 35-meter long span with a trapezoidal four-cable structure, this solar tracker is highly adaptable for diverse installation scenarios, making it a perfect choice for solar projects spread across different topographies in Southeast Asia.

Complementing the SkyLine II and SkyFly tracker systems, Arctech brought the 1P linked dual-row tracker SkyLight for low-wind regions and advanced fixed-tilt structures, forming a comprehensive portfolio that addresses every project requirement. This versatility positions Arctech as a one-stop partner for Malaysia's solar market.

A major milestone during the exhibition was the partnership agreement signed between Arctech and MSR Green Energy. This collaboration will be a strong foundation for Arctech's further expansion in Southeast Asia and beyond.

"Malaysia and Southeast Asia are pivotal markets in our global strategy," said Jolin Xu, Head of APAC BU at Arctech. "With over 5.3GW of tracking and racking systems deployed across APAC, including 2.3GW in Southeast Asia, we leverage our in-house HDG factories, rapid response capability, and stringent quality control to deliver solutions that meet regional demands. As the region aims to achieve 35% renewable energy by 2030, Arctech is committed to accelerating this goal through affordable technology and strategic partnerships."

