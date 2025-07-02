CAPE TOWN, South Africa, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 17-20, Arctech took center stage at the Africa Energy Forum 2025, in Cape Town, marked a key step in strengthening Arctech's presence in South Africa and the broader Sub-Saharan market.

South Africa boasts abundant solar resources, averaging over 2500 hours of sunshine per year. Aiming to limit its carbon emissions to 398–440 million tons by 2030, the photovoltaic industry is undoubtedly the core driving force to achieve this target, presenting enormous market potential and promising prospects.

In 2011, the local government launched a program, which targeted reaching a total installed solar capacity of 8.4 GW by 2030 and 16 GW by 2050. In 2024, South Africa added approximately 1.1 GW new solar capacity, accounting for the largest share of new solar installations in Africa.

South Africa is undergoing a rapid energy transition driven by grid instability, aging infrastructure and frequent load shedding. The country aims to add hundreds of megawatts of renewable capacity to meet rising demand and reduce carbon footprint. However, challenges like land constraints, ROI uncertainty and O&M costs continue to impact project bankability.

Facing the chances and challenges, Arctech showcased its solutions at AEF 2025.

Skyline Ⅱ Solar Tracker

The flagship 1P independent-row tracker helps boost energy generation with smart backtracking and adaptive algorithms. Skyline Ⅱ tracking system supports up to 20% north-south slope with unrestricted east-west orientation. Fully compatible with the cleaning robots, it gets to maximize O&M efficiency.

Starshine Ⅰ Cleaning Robot

Using AI algorithms and high-pressure air cleaning, this system ensures efficient dust removal without water, ideal for the dry and dusty climates across Africa. The overall power gain improvement can range from 5% to 20%, demonstrating a strong return on investment.

Integrated Cleaning Robot and Tracking System Design

Shared Supporting structure:

The integrated design of cleaning robot and tracking system utilizes shared supporting structures to optimize docking station costs. The docking station moves in synchronization with the tracker, ensuring precise alignment with PV modules to prevent mechanical impacts and reduce O&M risks.

Unified After-Sales Interface

The integrated design features thorough requirement analysis to reduce rework. With clear after-sales channels, Arctech provides defined accountability and streamlined service access.

Coordination through SCADA platform

Arctech's tracking systems and cleaning robots achieve intelligent coordination through the SCADA platform, which intelligently calculates optimal paths and enables autonomous navigation cleaning. This dual-system integration resolves compatibility challenges between cleaning robots and tracking systems, ensuring increased power generation efficiency throughout the entire lifecycle of solar power plants.

Beyond technology, this forum allowed the team to deepen connections with local stakeholders, EPCs and developers. Through one-on-one meetings and roundtable discussions, Arctech explored future collaborations, ongoing tenders and shared insights into local procurement processes and energy needs.

Venson Sher, the Vice GM of MEA strategic account, shared Arctech's perspective on accelerating solar deployment across Africa. In 2024, Arctech achieved 6.2 GW tracker shipments across Middle East and Africa. The company is positioning South Africa as a strategic pivot in its global expansion. It has set up a branch service organization in South Africa to meet local demands. With six smart manufacturing bases distributed across the world, Arctech can provide strong support for local project delivery.

Arctech is actively expanding the supply chain through all channels and it's ready to catalyze South Africa's energy transition and help the region overcome high-carbon predicament. It's committed to delivering high-efficiency tracker systems that increase ROI and make utility-scale solar more accessible than ever.

