APPLICATIONS FOR SEASON 17 OF STARS OF SCIENCE ARE NOW OPEN

Qatar Foundation's edutainment show invites Arab innovators to turn their ideas into impactful solutions

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stars of Science, Qatar Foundation's (QF) renowned edutainment show fostering scientific innovation among Arab youth, is receiving applications for its upcoming season 17. Aspiring Arab innovators across the world are encouraged to apply by December 31, 2024, for an opportunity to bring their ideas to life and make a significant impact on the region's innovation landscape.

In its 16th season this year, Stars of Science celebrated the success of genetic researcher Yaman Tayyar, whose pioneering gene therapy tool captivated audiences and judges alike. Building on his success, Tayyar is now preparing to incubate his company at Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), a member of Qatar Foundation. "I was very pleased to see the significant amount of support for science and entrepreneurship in Qatar during and after Stars of Science. Therefore, I decided to move from Australia to Qatar and I'm currently in the process of registering my company under QSTP's incubation program," he shared.

"Stars of Science provided me with all the required tools to establish a successful venture, and I encourage all the bright Arab minds to consider going the same route to bring their innovative ideas to life. 'GENO', the invention that won me the title of Stars of Science, is on its way to democratize access to cutting-edge life-saving therapies, and I am very excited about what will come next," he added.

Nada Elkharashi, season 16 finalist, not only joins a legion of successful women alumna on Stars of Science but has also been recently named by Forbes Middle East in their 30 under 30 list. Her innovative project, 'BioVolt,' captured attention on the show with its ability to generate electricity from air humidity using bacterial nanowires, aiming to provide sustainable energy to underserved communities.

Reflecting on her experience, Elkharashi highlighted the show's sense of fellowship and community spirit that helped define her journey. "The mentorship I received during Stars of Science was both professional and deeply personal. The generosity of those around me, from mentors to fellow candidates, was overwhelming. Everyone genuinely wanted me to succeed, and that supportive environment made me believe in my own potential. It was truly a one-of-a-kind experience." she said.

Since 2009, Stars of Science has earned a strong reputation for developing scientific leaders across the Arab world. Its alumni network, comprising over 168 innovators from 18 countries, continues to drive change across diverse industries.

Among these distinguished alumni is Dr. Ahmad Nabeel, a season 9 alumnus, guest juror and a current physician at St. Mary's Hospital in London. His company, Gulf Medical Technologies, has advanced 'Klens' device, that he started on Stars of Science, to enhance visibility during minimally invasive surgeries. In August 2024, Gulf Medical Technologies collaborated with Mayo Clinic, the top-ranked nonprofit medical institution globally, to further develop this technology. "Reaching this milestone took relentless effort and hard work. Our collaboration with Mayo Clinic is pivotal—not just for Gulf Medical Technologies but for the region. Bringing a locally born innovation to global healthcare with a leading institution shows the importance of the need we're addressing and highlights Qatar Foundation's role in driving groundbreaking ideas forward," said Nabeel.

Khalid Aboujassoum, the first Qatari to win Stars of Science in season 4, continues to make an impact in the food technology industry with his autonomous cooking innovations. His company, The Oliver Fleet, provides advanced kitchen solutions tailored to foodservice demands. "We are claiming a leadership position in our space. The foodservice industry is re-discovering itself, and our thesis of robot-to-human and human-to-robot collaboration is resonating well with the industry," Aboujassoum explained.

In 2024, Stars of Science continues to foster a culture of productivity and innovation. To join the ranks of these trailblazing innovators, apply by December 31, 2024, on www.starsofscience.info, where you can also discover more about the achievements of alumni, their impactful inventions, and how Stars of Science is shaping the future of science and technology in the Arab world.

About Stars of Science:

Throughout 16 years of success, Stars of Science – the edutainment TV initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF) – has leveraged its position as the premier innovation show in the Arab world to empower Arab innovators to successfully transform innovative ideas into tangible solutions, strengthening the culture of innovation among Arab youth. In its sustained journey that started in 2009, the show has demonstrated how young Arab innovators develop technological solutions for their communities, aiming to improve people's well-being, provide financial opportunities to their local citizens, and advance sustainable development.

Over a 12-week process, the contestants develop their solutions experimentally in a shared innovation space, competing against time with the mentorship and support of a team of experienced engineers and product developers.

An expert panel of jurors assesses and selects more promising innovators and their projects every week across several prototyping and testing rounds until three finalists remain to compete for a share of the Grand Prize. Jury deliberation and online voting from the public determine the rankings of the two top winners.

