STARS OF SCIENCE REVEALS SEASON 16 WINNER

Yaman Tayyar claims the title of Top Arab Innovator on Qatar Foundation's edutainment show

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Season 16 of Qatar Foundation's (QF) Stars of Science – the region's leading platform for fostering scientific innovation and entrepreneurship among Arab youth – concluded in a thrilling finale, with Yaman Tayyar from Syria, crowned as the Top Arab Innovator. Following several jury deliberations and an enthusiastic wave of public support through online voting, Tayyar claimed the prestigious title and secured a share of the Grand Prize.

Stars of Science season 16 winner, Yaman Tayyar from Syria, for his invention ‘Geno’, a microfluidic mixer designed to produce lipid nanoparticles. Syrian winner Yaman Tayyar (left) claims the title of Top Arab Innovator in season 16 of Stars of Science. Yaman Tayyar presenting his innovation, ‘Geno’ a microfluidic mixer, to the judges.

Host Khalid Aljumaily announced the result with 'Geno' microfluidic mixer, designed to produce lipid nanoparticles for gene therapy, standing out for its innovation and its potential to make gene therapy more accessible. Upon being announced the winner, Tayyar said:

"None of this would have been possible without Stars of Science. Their support allowed me to achieve in three months what I thought would take a year. I'm grateful to have developed a fully functioning product ready for field testing, and having the validation of experts in my field makes this win even more meaningful. This is the start of something bigger, the beginning of a journey filled with innovation, and I'm deeply thankful to everyone who helped me reach this stage. This is just the first of many milestones to come."

Second place was awarded to Haytham Yahyaoui from Tunisia, for 'NeuroVox', an Alzheimer's early detection app, which uses AI and machine learning to diagnose early-stage Alzheimer's by analyzing linguistic and acoustic aspects of recorded voices.

Dr. Jack Lau, President of Qatar Science & Technology Park, commented: "I am incredibly proud of each finalist for their dedication and groundbreaking work this season. Their innovations not only showcase the limitless potential of science and technology but also serve as a testament to the talent and vision of our region's young innovators. Watching them grow through the Stars of Science journey has been inspiring. At Qatar Science & Technology Park, we believe in empowering these bright minds to become the leaders and inventors of tomorrow, shaping a future where innovation drives real-world impact across our communities."

About Stars of Science:

Throughout 16 years of success, Stars of Science – the edutainment TV initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF) – has leveraged its position as the premier innovation show in the Arab world to empower Arab innovators to successfully transform innovative ideas into tangible solutions, strengthening the culture of innovation among Arab youth. In its sustained journey that started in 2009, the show has demonstrated how young Arab innovators develop technological solutions for their communities, aiming to improve people's well-being, provide financial opportunities to their local citizens, and advance sustainable development.

Over a 12-week process, the contestants develop their solutions experimentally in a shared innovation space, competing against time with the mentorship and support of a team of experienced engineers and product developers.

An expert panel of jurors assesses and selects more promising innovators and their projects every week across several prototyping and testing rounds until three finalists remain to compete for a share of the Grand Prize. Jury deliberation and online voting from the public determine the rankings of the two top winners.

