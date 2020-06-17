Appier Announces Global Expansion With New Leadership and Locations

Appier was founded in 2012 and has since become one of the foremost technology partners to more than 1000 global brands. Recognised as a Top 50 AI company by Fortune Magazine, Appier helps its clients use AI to make data-driven decisions and solve business problems.

Leading the expansion is Alban Villani who joins Appier as SVP of Global Sales, EMEA and SEA, based in Paris, France. He was previously regional managing director at Criteo, where he drove business growth throughout APAC and across verticals including retail, travel and finance. In his international role for Appier, Villani will work with brands and agencies to help them apply deep learning to find new audiences for their products and services.

"During my time in Asia I watched Appier grow from an AI startup into a technology powerhouse, and I'm thrilled to join the team as it continues on this trajectory," said Villani. "The demand for self-learning digital advertising optimisation tools is borderless, and this has never been clearer as we join together as a global community to tackle the challenge of the pandemic. European marketers have an appetite for solutions that can translate vast amounts of data into actionable predictions. Appier's platforms will allow them to acquire customers and engage audiences across devices and channels- paid and owned- while protecting user privacy. I have heard many marketers asking for a full-funnel solution with deep data insights, and we are glad to be able to provide one to them."

Appier also announces the appointment of Michelle Wong as SVP of Enterprise Sales, taking the role after almost 24 years in leadership at IBM where she was General Manager of Technical Support Services ASEAN. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in the enterprise space and at Appier, leads the global enterprise commercial team responsible for propelling the adoption of Appier's enterprise-grade AI and data science platforms around the world.

"As we move towards economic recovery following the height of the global pandemic, we are at a critical moment to help businesses accelerate their digital transformation and increase online efficiency by leveraging AI technology," said Chih-Han Yu, co-founder and CEO of Appier. "We are committed to bringing our solutions to more customers in APAC and Europe who are serious about improving customer engagement to drive business growth. Alban and Michelle are both proven leaders in global business, and are helping Appier's clients apply AI and deep learning to meet and exceed their business goals while growing and mentoring stellar teams of international professionals."

Appier will continue to grow its presence in Europe. The announcement of new leadership and European expansion follow Appier's most recent round of Series D funding of US$80M. Appier has received a total of US$162M in funding from global investors including Sequoia, Softbank, and Line. The most recent capital injection is earmarked to drive global growth, attract the best talent worldwide and super-charge product innovation.

