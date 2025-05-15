AI-Led Growth Fuels Appier's Strong FY25 Start with 31% FX-Neutral Revenue Increase and Profit Expansion

Robust growth, expanding margins, and record-low churn reinforce product stickiness and long-term value in Appier's AI-driven business

Highlights and achievements for Q1 2025

Revenue hit JPY 9.4 billion , up 27% YoY and 31% on a FX-neutral basis, powered by NEA (+37%) and US & EMEA (+32%) expansion

, up 27% YoY and 31% on a FX-neutral basis, powered by NEA (+37%) and US & EMEA (+32%) expansion Gross profit rose 26% YoY to JPY 4.8 billion , with FX-neutral gross margin up to 52.3%, driven by AI-led efficiencies

, with FX-neutral gross margin up to 52.3%, driven by AI-led efficiencies Excluding one-time acquisition costs, EBITDA grew 45% YoY to JPY 1.1B ; operating income nearly tripled to JPY 195M , reflecting operating leverage and disciplined cost control

; operating income nearly tripled to , reflecting operating leverage and disciplined cost control LTM NRR at 118.7% with record-low churn, underscoring product stickiness and durable customer expansion; quarterly ARPC rose 10.1% YoY on a FX-neutral basis, maintaining a high level of growth

TOKYO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appier Group Inc (TSE: 4180), henceforth referred to as Appier, today announced its financial earnings results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended March 31, 2025. The company reported robust growth across regions, continued margin improvement, and record-low churn, underscoring product stickiness and durable customer expansion.

Diversified Growth Across Regions and Verticals Powers Strong Q1 Performance

Appier's revenue reached JPY 9.4 billion, marking a 27% YoY increase, or 31% growth on an FX-neutral basis, reflecting resilient demand and expanding enterprise adoption. Northeast Asia (NEA) grew 37% YoY, fueled by strong momentum in both Japan and Korea, particularly in the e-commerce sector. The US and EMEA delivered 32% YoY growth, building on a strong prior-year base through vertical diversification and sustained traction in digital content.



Growth remained well-balanced, with 57% of incremental revenue driven by existing customers, reinforcing business scalability, deeper enterprise penetration, and strong retention. The remaining 43% came from new customers, fueled by strategic wins in digital content and e-commerce verticals. The client base expanded by 15% YoY, supported by strong new customer acquisition across regions and industries. Quarterly Average Revenue Per Customer(ARPC) increased 10.1% YoY on an FX-neutral basis, maintaining strong momentum.

Margin Expansion Driven by Operational Leverage and AI Efficiency

Gross profit rose 26% YoY to JPY 4.8 billion, with FX-neutral gross margin improving to 52.3%, driven by ongoing enhancements in personalization algorithms and new GenAI capabilities, including AI-powered algorithm enhancements.

Excluding one-time costs related to the AdCreative.ai acquisition, operating income in Q1 nearly tripled to JPY 195 million, with a 2.1% operating margin. EBITDA grew 45% YoY to JPY 1.1 billion. These results reflect strong operating leverage and disciplined execution across the business.

Operational efficiency improved, with OPEX-to-revenue down 1.8 percentage points YoY, driven by disciplined R&D, streamlined AI development, and a lean cost base. Customer retention hit a record high, with churn at a historic low and USD-based LTM Net Revenue Retention(NRR) steady at 118.7%, highlighting strong enterprise stickiness and ROI from Appier's AI-native solutions.

Fueling Enterprise Marketing with Data and Creativity

The integration of AdCreative.ai, acquired towards the end of FY25 Q1, is expected to deliver immediate value across Appier's product portfolio, including Ad Cloud, Personalization Cloud, and Data Cloud. "This is more than an acquisition — it's a catalyst for accelerating product innovation and expanding our scope from data-driven digital marketing decisions to creative intelligence," said Chih-Han Yu, CEO and Co-founder of Appier. "This integration allows us to apply a force multiplier that deepens our AI advantage and reinforces our leadership in enterprise marketing."

Appier blends analytical precision with creative power, helping brands move faster, think smarter, and scale imagination globally — from Asia to Europe to the U.S.

Built for Sustained Growth

Appier has received an AA rating from MSCI ESG Ratings, recognizing its strong performance in managing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. This places us among the top-rated companies in our sector and reflects Appier's commitment to responsible growth, sustainable innovation, and transparent governance, reinforcing the long-term value we strive to deliver to shareholders, customers, and society.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2688236/Appier_white_logo__blue_background_Logo.jpg