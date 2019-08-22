Aortic Aneurysm Market Size Worth $4.71 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 8.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aortic aneurysm market size is estimated to reach USD 4.71 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 8.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing geriatric population in developed countries and rise in the number of tobacco smokers are expected to be the key factors driving the global market. Technological advancements in endovascular surgical procedures will augment the market growth further.

Key suggestions from the report:

In 2018, AAA segment held the largest share of the global aortic aneurysm market on account of high disease incidences

Stent grafts held a major market share, in terms of sales revenue, in 2018, as they have more than 50% share in the overall surgical treatment cost of a patient

Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Repair (EVAR), which includes minimally invasive surgeries, is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in future as it is more efficient than open aneurysm due to fewer postsurgical adverse effects

North America held the highest revenue share in 2018 followed by Europe on account of well-established healthcare infrastructure, access to advanced screening and diagnostic tools for AAA, and favorable reimbursement scenario in the region

Cook Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., Medtronic PLC, Lifetech Scientific Corp., and Gore Medical are some of the key companies in the global market

Read 100 page research report with TOC on "Aortic Aneurysm Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (TAA, AAA), By Treatment (OSR, EVAR), By Product (Stent Graft, Catheter), By End Use (ASC, Hospital), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aortic-aneurysm-market

Cases of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms (AAAs), especially in men aged 65 years and above, surpassed the number of Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Repair (TAA) by threefold. This has increased the demand for advanced stent-graft systems for AAA. Due to the lack of multiple treatment options and being a complex procedure, TAA procedures are fewer. This offers a lucrative opportunity to the manufacturers for developing advanced products for Thoracic Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (TEVAR).

Companies in the market focus on M&A activities to gain higher market share. For instance, leading companies, such as Medtronic, Endologix, and Terumo, acquired smaller firms to expand their product portfolios and geographical reach. In addition, recent FDA approvals have aided in overall market growth. For example, in 2016, Cook Medical received commercialization rights for its Zenith product line in the U.S market for TEVAR.

Grand View Research has segmented the global aortic aneurysm market on the basis of type, treatment, product, end use, and region:

Aortic Aneurysm Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA)



Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)

Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Open Surgical Repair (OSR)



Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR)

Aortic Aneurysm Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Stent-Grafts



Catheters

Aortic Aneurysm End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) & Clinics

Aortic Aneurysm Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Hong Kong





Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Human Insulin Market – The rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide coupled with the growing obese population due to the change in lifestyle are the major factors driving the human insulin market.

The rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide coupled with the growing obese population due to the change in lifestyle are the major factors driving the human insulin market. Artificial Limbs and Joints Market – Increasing geriatric population and growing obese population are amongst key factors attributing to the growth of the artificial joints market.

Increasing geriatric population and growing obese population are amongst key factors attributing to the growth of the artificial joints market. Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market – Rising global prevalence of obesity, demand for minimally invasive procedures coupled with shifting of patient preferences from hospital care to home care are the major factors driving the global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.