Antimony-free Polyesters Market worth $1.07 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Antimony-free Polyesters Market by Product Type (Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT), Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)), Catalyst (Titanium-based Catalyst, Aluminum-based Catalyst, Titanium-Magnesium-based Catalyst), End-use Industry (Textile, Packaging, Automotive, Construction), & Region - Global Forecast to 2030 ", Antimony-free polyesters market is projected to reach USD 1.07 billion by 2030 from USD 0.78 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 6.6%

Browse in-depth TOC on "Antimony-free Polyesters Market"

195 - Tables

65 - Figures

245 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=20325588

Consumer awareness of the need to avoid toxic compounds in textiles and packaging materials has led to a growing demand for antimony-free polyesters. Antimony poses potential health, safety, and environmental risks due to its use in antimony-based catalysts. Regulatory pressures in regions such as the EU and North America are pushing industries to adopt safer alternatives. Additionally, the food and beverage sectors are seeking antimony-free PET (polyethylene terephthalate) to ensure safer packaging solutions. Technological advancements have made the use of alternative catalysts, such as titanium and aluminum, more practical. Moreover, brands that promote sustainable materials are increasingly committed to using antimony-free polyester for compliance and eco-labeling purposes.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is anticipated to be the largest segment in the antimony-free polyesters market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) holds the largest share in the antimony-free polyesters market due to its wide range of applications and compatibility with alternative catalyst systems. It is predominantly used in packaging, especially for food and beverage products, where rising health and safety concerns have led to the transition to non-antimony versions. The increasing demand for non-toxic and sustainable packaging materials has encouraged many manufacturers and brand owners to adopt antimony-free PET. Additionally, the well-established supply chain for PET, along with its recyclability and low cost, enhances its appeal. Recent advancements in catalyst technology have enabled the production of high-quality antimony-free PET that matches or exceeds the performance of conventional PET. This makes it suitable for a variety of uses, including textiles, bottles, and industrial applications, all of which have more demanding requirements. Furthermore, regulatory pressures in many regions to eliminate toxic heavy metals from consumer products further support the shift from conventional PET to antimony-free PET.

The titanium-based catalysts segment will account for the largest share in the antimony-free polyesters market during the forecast period.

Titanium-based catalysts hold the largest share in the antimony-free polyester market due to their efficiency, low cost, and compatibility with large-scale polyester production systems. These catalysts produce high-quality polyesters that exhibit excellent thermal stability, clarity, and mechanical strength, making them suitable for various applications, including packaging, textiles, and industrial fibers. Unlike antimony-based catalysts, titanium-based catalysts pose no health or environmental risks, aligning with global regulatory trends and consumer preferences for safer alternatives. They can be seamlessly integrated into existing PET production lines without requiring major adjustments, making them easy to adopt. Additionally, these processes provide a relatively simple transition to current PET manufacturing methods with minimal alterations, facilitating easier integration into manufacturing plants for scalability. Furthermore, titanium-based catalysts have undergone extensive research and development, allowing them to consistently perform well and produce PET with similar properties over prolonged periods.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=20325588

Textile is anticipated to be the largest segment in the antimony-free polyesters market, by end-use industry, during the forecast period.

The textile sector accounts for the largest share of the antimony-free polyesters market due to the widespread use of polyester fibers in clothing, home textiles, industrial textiles, and non-woven products. Polyester is a preferred fabric in the textile industry because of its durability, resistance to wrinkles, and low cost. However, there are growing concerns about the persistence of chemical residues such as antimony in traditional polyester. As a result, there is an increasing demand for safer alternatives to conventional polyester, particularly in clothing and bedding, which involve long-term skin contact. Regulatory authorities and environmentally conscious consumers are driving the adoption of antimony-free polyester fabrics to reduce exposure to harmful heavy metals and improve product sustainability. Additionally, the high scalability of titanium and aluminum-based catalysts enables the production of large volumes of antimony-free fibers without compromising quality. Together, these factors make the textile industry the largest consumer of antimony-free polyesters.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the antimony-free polyesters market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest share of the antimony-free polyester market, driven by its well-established manufacturing base, increasing environmental regulations, and high demand from several key end-use industries. Major producers and consumers of polyester in textiles, packaging, and automotive applications include countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. As awareness of the health and environmental risks associated with antimony-based catalysts has grown, regional manufacturers have rapidly adopted antimony-free polyester alternatives to comply with domestic and export standards. Additionally, government policies promoting green chemistry and the use of sustainable materials have led to a swift transition toward various types of antimony-free polyesters. The region benefits from a well-established polyester supply chain and cost-effective production capabilities due to rising investments in cleaner technologies. Rapid urbanization, growing demand for safe and sustainable materials, and key polyester producers have further fueled the demand for packaging, textiles, and consumer goods. All these factors contribute to making Asia Pacific the leader in the global antimony-free polyester market.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=20325588

Key Players

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the antimony-free polyesters market such as Mitsubishi Polyester Film GmbH (Germany), Ester Industries Ltd. (India), Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand), Toray Advanced Materials Korea Inc. (South Korea), NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION (Taiwan), HANGZHOU LEMMEJOY CHEMICAL FIBER CO., LTD. (China), PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk (Indonesia), TIANJIN GT NEW MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (China), Amerex Hubei Decon Polyester Co., Ltd. (China), and ZHEJIANG DONGTAI NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD. (China).

Get access to the latest updates on Antimony-free Polyesters Companies and Antimony-free Polyesters Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Advanced Materials Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) & Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Polyester Fiber Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Emollient Market - Global Forecast to 2030

PTFE Tapes and Films Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Phosphorus Trichloride Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg