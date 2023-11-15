Andy Rietschel appointed as Kamux's Country Director for Sweden

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 15.11.2023 at 13:00

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andy Rietschel (46, MDA) has been appointed as Kamux's Country Director for Sweden and a member of the Group Management Team as of January 1, 2024. Rietschel joins Kamux on December 15, 2023, and Kerim Nielsen, who will continue in his current role and capacity until the end of the year, will actively participate in his onboarding at Kamux Sweden. Andy Rietschel will be based in Upplands Väsby, Sweden and report to CEO Tapio Pajuharju.

Rietschel joins Kamux from XPENG Sweden, where he has worked as Deputy Managing Director and prior to that as Sales Director. Before XPENG, Rietschel had a long career at Tesla as their first employee in Sweden and moving on from a Store Manager to Head of Enterprise Sales for Sweden, Denmark and Finland. Prior to that, he has founded Easycharge AB, a consultant service focused on EV's.

CEO Tapio Pajuharju: "I am extremely happy to welcome Andy Rietschel to Kamux. Sweden is an important growth market for us, and it is great to have an experienced automotive retail professional leading our Swedish business. Andy also has a strong track record of building successful teams and leading profitable growth. In addition, he brings to our management team valuable additional experience in EV's, the EV business, and in building an omnichannel business. I would also like to warmly thank Kerim Nielsen for his substantial contribution as Kamux Sweden's Country Director until the end of his term."

Andy Rietschel: "I am very excited to join the Kamux team to continue to revolutionize the used car market in Sweden and lead the local team to further success. From the very first meeting, it was clear that both Kamux and I had the same vision on how to take things to the next level and I feel proud to start working with such a strong team."

As of January 1, 2024, the members of the Group Management Team are:

Tapio Pajuharju, CEO;

Marko Lehtonen, CFO, Risks, IR & Communications and Legal;

Jani Koivu, Country Director for Finland;

Andy Rietschel, Country Director for Sweden;

Martin Verrelli, Country Director for Germany;

Aino Hökeberg, Marketing and Business Concept;

Jarkko Lehtismäki, Chief Digital Officer;

Marjo Nurmi, People, Culture and Sustainability;

Juha Saarinen, Purchasing, Logistics and HUB; and

Vesa Uotila, Strategy, Innovations, Data and Analytics.

