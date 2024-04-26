Amwins Global Risks announces classic car auction

LONDON, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins Global Risks is delighted to announce Classic Cars and Cotswolds, an auction to raise money for the Matthew Wilson Multiple Myeloma Fund at Blood Cancer UK.

The online auction opens today and features Ferraris, Aston Martins, a Rolls Royce, a Lamborghini and a fantastic ISO, all kindly donated by insurance peers. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on their favourite cars, which they'll get to drive for a day through the picturesque Cotswolds, enjoying refreshments and lunch throughout the day, and finishing up with dinner, drinks and a stay in the 5-star Manor House Hotel in Castle Combe. The event will take place on Friday 6th and Saturday 7th September.

All proceeds from the auction will go to the Matthew Wilson Multiple Myeloma Fund at Blood Cancer UK, a charity that funds vital research and supports people affected by blood cancer.

Mark Cody, Managing Director of Amwins Global Risks, said: "We are thrilled to host this unique and exciting event in honour of our dear friend and colleague Matthew Wilson. Like me, Matthew has a lifelong love of classic cars and we want to share that joy with other people to raise money for the Matthew Wilson Multiple Myeloma Fund. We hope that many people will join us for this special occasion and help us raise as much money as possible for this worthy cause."

Matthew Wilson says: "I'm thrilled that Amwins Global Risks and friends from across the insurance industry have come together to organise this brilliant and fun event. As someone with blood cancer, I know the importance that hope has in our community, and the money raised here will go directly to scientific research giving hope for new and more effective treatments for multiple myeloma."

The auction closes on Friday 19th July, and bids for all cars start at £1,500.

Check out all the cars available and bid on them here.

For further information contact Nicola Murphy, Head of Marketing & Communications, Amwins Global Risks, on +44777 468 1085 or nicola.murphy@amwins.com.

About Blood Cancer UK

Blood Cancer UK have invested £500 million in research in blood cancer since 1960. Currently the charity is funding £23m of research across 65 research projects institutions in the UK. To keep up to date with all the latest blood cancer news, go to https://bloodcancer.org.uk/news/ and find us on social media.

For free and confidential support, and information on blood cancer and life after a diagnosis, call us on 0808 2080 888 or email us at support@bloodcancer.org.uk.

Join our online forum and talk to others affected by blood cancer at forum.bloodcancer.org.uk.

About Amwins Global Risks

Amwins Global Risks is a specialist wholesale insurance and reinsurance broker serving clients and markets in the UK and internationally to place more than $2 billion annually of premium into the London and global marketplace. To learn more, visit amwinsglobalrisks.com.

