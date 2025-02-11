Amwins Organises International Underwriting Capabilities

Launches MGA Contour Underwriting with Jack Bryan leading Marine Cargo Product Line

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins Global Risks (AGR), the international arm of global specialty insurance broker Amwins and one of the largest independent wholesale brokers and underwriters in London, today announced a new structure designed to strengthen and expand its underwriting capabilities.

Simon Jackson Jack Bryan

This new structure ensures consistency in approach, alignment, and prioritisation of resources, while fostering deeper relationships with carrier partners. By organising its underwriting operations for growth, Amwins International Underwriting is now in a stronger position to easily add new products to its platform. The result is three distinct underwriting entities, each designed to support the expansion of the business, and led by Simon Jackson:

Unicorn Underwriting – A UK-based Managing General Agent (MGA) focused on fleet and commercial risk, catering to the unique needs of this segment.



Contour Underwriting – An open distribution, specialty lines MGA, initially launching with a focus on Marine Cargo coverage, with additional lines set to be introduced in 2025, including the rebrand of our Worldwide Property offering from Unicorn to Contour.



Amwins Amplify – A brand designed to provide exclusive products tailored specifically for AGR brokers.

"We are excited to unveil this new structure, which will further strengthen our underwriting capabilities and provide a solid foundation for our underwriters to focus and thrive," said Nick Abraham, CEO of Amwins Global Risks. "In order to set the company up for growth, it was important to organise ourselves into broad underwriting disciplines and arranging our teams with a UK focus (Unicorn), Specialty (Contour) and AGR exclusive (Amplify), which will enable us to work with clients and capacity providers in a consistent manner that aligns with their requirements. It means we come to the market with clear strategies and a focus for those unique disciplines."

Contour Underwriting will be a cornerstone of this new structure. "We are excited to have Jack Bryan leading Marine Cargo, the first product line of Contour Underwriting. His experience and leadership are invaluable as we expand into new specialty areas and further strengthen our international offering," said Simon Jackson, Managing Director of Amwins International Underwriting.

As part of these plans, the Worldwide Property team of Unicorn Underwriting will rebrand to Contour Underwriting in 2025, while continuing to offer the same great products and client service. The rest of Unicorn will remain as it is with a desire to expand its UK offering within this MGA.

The launch of Contour Underwriting, as well its continued focus and planned product launches within Unicorn and Amplify, marks a key step in Amwins Global Risks' strategy to diversify and expand its underwriting portfolio, providing clients with more tailored, innovative solutions across various sectors.

For further information about Amwins International Underwriting and its capabilities, please visit our new webpage.

