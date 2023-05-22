A.Menarini Diagnostics announces the release of the PRIME MDx platform

FLORENCE, Italy, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A.Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l. is pleased to announce the commercial launch of its PRIME MDx platform: a sample-to-result, all-in-one, fully-automated molecular diagnostics platform for the processing of various testing portfolios through real-time PCR.

The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly reshaped the molecular diagnostics market, pushing it in the direction of seamless automation, ease-of-use, fast turn-around times and test reliability. In spite of the significant advances in the domain, several testing applications still rely on laboratory-developed tests and labour-intensive techniques which make the implementation of large-scale automated diagnostics solutions inconvenient.

In response to these needs and market dynamics, A.Menarini Diagnostics rose to the challenge and coordinated the development of a brand new solution in record time, relying on the skills of its R&D department with Italian and international partners.

PRIME MDx allows users to process a range of sample types thanks to the clever adoption of pre-filled plates together with universal extraction solution, running up to 5 different assays per sample for a maximum capacity of 240 samples per day.

The AI-driven software ensures a flawless customer experience, from continuous sample loading to result interpretation.

The system will be launched on the market with two panels of tests, one for viral upper respiratory-tract infections and one for viral transplant infections on a broad spectrum of sample matrices. Other testing panels are currently in development to complete the offer.

"We are proud to bring this innovative, all-in-one, molecular diagnostics solution to the market, which will allow us to address the needs of medium-to-high throughput laboratories internationally and strengthen the position of A. Menarini Diagnostics in the molecular space", commented Fabio Piazzalunga, General Manager and Global Head of Diagnostics Division in Menarini Group.

After a sneak preview at Medlab Middle East in Dubai and ECCMID in Copenhagen, the PRIME MDx system will be officially presented at WorldLab EuroMedLab in Rome from May 21-25.

A.Menarini Diagnostics, the Human Touch of Technology:

For more than 45 years, the Company has been dedicated to helping healthcare professionals make safe and sustainable diagnoses, improving the quality of life of people all over the world.

A.Menarini Diagnostics is part of the Menarini Pharmaceutical Group, founded in 1886. Today, it is present in 140 countries throughout the world, with more than 17,000 employees and 2022 turnover of € 4.155 billion.

For further information, please visit: www.menarinidiagnostics.com

