FAIR PLAY MENARINI INTERNATIONAL AWARD, THE 2025 EDITION BEGINS WITH THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THIS YEAR'S AWARDEES AT CONI

ROME, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The sense of anticipation is increasing, the names are unveiled, and the stories begin to take shape: today, at the official presentation at the Hall of Honour of the Italian National Olympic Committee, the Fair Play Menarini Foundation announced the names of the national and international sports legends who will be the awardees of the 29th edition of the Award, due to take place on July 2nd and 3rd in Florence and Fiesole.

These new champions of ethics, loyalty, and respect, who come from a wide variety of different sporting disciplines, will join Fair Play Menarini to promote the values that make sport a significant driver in the growth of the younger generations.

"Fair play is an essential principle in both sport and life; it is the foundation upon which we can build a better society and educate the younger generations," stated Giovanni Malagò, President of CONI. "The Fair Play Menarini International Award, now in its 29th edition, offers a remarkable means through which we can communicate the true value of this concept, which is deeply rooted in our identity. This award is a recognition that goes far beyond competitive results. I proudly remember the ties that bind Italy's sporting heritage to fair play, thanks to Eugenio Monti and his extraordinary gestures at the 1964 Innsbruck Games, which allowed him to receive the Pierre de Coubertin World Trophy dedicated to fair play, the first ever athlete to deserve this recognition. A precious legacy to be renewed thanks to this award, which has now become a tradition."

Athletics offers a truly stellar lineup this year, starting with Gianmarco Tamberi, world high jump champion in Budapest 2023 and Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo 2021 Games. Nadia Battocletti, silver medallist in the 10.000 metres at the Paris 2024 Games, and high jump legend Blanka Vlasic, double world champion and Olympic silver and bronze medallist, will also be there. Triple jump star Andy Diaz, bronze medallist at the Paris 2024 Games and newly crowned indoor world champion, Rigivan Ganeshamoorthy, gold medallist in the discus throw at last year's Paralympic Games, are also among this year's awardees. Flying the flag for football will be Demetrio Albertini, World and European runner-up with the Italian National Azzurri team. Fencing will be represented on stage by Arianna Errigo, one of the greatest foil athletes of all time, with a record of 10 world titles, 4 Olympic medals and 5 World Cup trophies. Paola Fantato, who has a remarkable sporting career and is winner of 8 Paralympic medals in archery across five different editions, will be captivating the Fair Play Menarini audiences who shall also have the chance to relive the moment when judoka Alice Bellandi stepped onto the highest place on the podium at the last Olympic Games. Basketball enthusiasts will be delighted to see awardee Sasha Vujacic, two-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers on stage whilst Guido Meda, the unmistakable voice of MotoGP who has been thrilling Italian fans for years, will be this year's awardee in the sports journalism category.

Alongside the great champions there are also Nicola Nardo, Michele Vivalda, and Alessandro Bugli, three budding talents who, at today's press conference at CONI, received the "Young Athletes" Fair Play Menarini Award, dedicated to outstanding acts of sportsmanship shown by the younger generations.

Following on from today's press conference, the spotlight will be on June 26 in Florence, when the Special Fiamme Gialle "Study and Sport" Award will be presented. The city of Florence, birthplace of the Italian Renaissance, will also host the traditional gala dinner on Wednesday, July 2nd, in the unique setting of Piazzale Michelangelo.

The Award ceremony is set to be held on the evening of Thursday, July 3rd, at the thousand-year-old "gem" of the Roman Theatre in Fiesole. The partnership between the Fair Play Menarini International Award and Sky TG24 continues for the 29th edition giving coverage of event. Hosts of the Award ceremony will be Rachele Sangiuliano, Michele Cagiano, and Omar Schillaci, who shall be enchanting the audience alongside fellow journalist Federico Buffa.

"Listening to the stories of these champions, discovering the actions that have allowed them to become role models, reliving their sporting feats: all this will be an extraordinary opportunity to foster the deepest meaning of sport – declared Valeria Speroni Cardi and Filippo Paganelli, Board Members of the Fair Play Menarini Foundation – Our hope is that the integrity and the achievements of these exceptional athletes will convey the core values of loyalty and commitment, which sport continues to embody, to future generations".

The Istituto per il Credito Sportivo e Culturale is an Institutional Partner of the 29th Fair Play Menarini International Award, whilst Sustenium, Frecciarossa, Estra, and Adiacent are partners of the initiative.

To learn more about the protagonists, relive the most exciting moments, and stay up to date on all the news, visit the official website https://www.fairplaymenarini.com/en

