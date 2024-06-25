Amagi Selected as Lionsgate's FAST Playout and Delivery Partner

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi , the leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and Connected TV (CTV), today announced that after rigorous testing of multiple vendors, Lionsgate has chosen Amagi to be its partner for FAST playout and deliveries globally. This strategic partnership aims to leverage Amagi's cutting-edge cloud technology to scale Lionsgate's content delivery capabilities globally and enable the launch of new channels at an unprecedented pace.

"Our partnership with Amagi has enabled us to further lean into FAST, quickly scale up our channel lineup, and optimize monetization of content from across our library — all while delivering viewing experiences that look and feel like TV," said Chase Brisbin, EVP of International SVOD Sales and Head of Global Channels at Lionsgate. "We're now managing a large FAST portfolio, including recently launching two new channels – Nash Bridges and The Conners – with more to come in both the U.S. and internationally. Amagi's cloud solutions and support team are integral to our ability to efficiently manage this volume on a global scale."

Known for its extensive library of popular titles such as 'John Wick', 'The Hunger Games', 'Mad Men', 'Weeds', and 'Nashville', Lionsgate is using Amagi's technology to create and manage a mix of multi-program and single IP channels.

Lionsgate is leveraging the Amagi CLOUDPORT cloud-based automation and playout platform, the Amagi PLANNER cloud-based platform for content planning and TV channel program scheduling, Amagi THUNDERSTORM, the SSAI & Analytics Platform, and the Amagi ADS PLUS real-time CTV advertising marketplace outside the U.S. This suite of solutions enables Lionsgate to manage, deliver, and monetize linear and VOD content for two dozen channels across a broad footprint and efficiently handle scores of deliveries, making it one of the largest players in the FAST ecosystem.

"Amagi's infrastructure and dedicated team of professionals are uniquely positioned to support Lionsgate's rapid expansion," said Srinivasan KA, Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer at Amagi. "Together, we are executing a playbook for building an optimized and efficient media business in the 21st century. This collaboration sets a new benchmark in the industry for content studios, allowing them to creatively maximize their existing content library, expand their reach, add new viewers, attract advertisers, and increase revenues."

Amagi provides a complete suite of channel creation, distribution, and monetization solutions. Amagi's global clients include ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Cineverse, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, PAC-12, Tastemade, and The Roku Channel, among others.



About Lionsgate

Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A), (NYSE: LGF.B) encompasses world-class motion picture and television studio operations and the STARZ premium global subscription platform, bringing a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. The company's film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a more than 20,000-title library and a valuable collection of iconic film and television franchises. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for audiences worldwide.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios (NASDAQ: LION) is one of the world's leading stand-alone, pure play, publicly traded content companies. It brings together diversified motion picture and television production and distribution businesses, a world-class portfolio of valuable brands and franchises, a talent management and production powerhouse, and a film and television library exceeding 20,000 titles, all driven by Lionsgate's bold and entrepreneurial culture.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute, and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 800+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 3,800 channel deliveries on its platform in over 150 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore; broadcast operations in New Delhi; and innovation centers in Bangalore, Zagreb, and Lodz.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Amagi/240625-Amagi-Lionsgate.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Amagi/Amagi_Lionsgate_Media.png

Photo Caption: Lionsgate chooses Amagi to be its partner for FAST playout and deliveries globally

Agency Contact:

Joseph Lesieutre

Wall Street Communications

Email: joseph@wallstcom.com

Amagi Contact:

Aashish Washikar

Director - Corporate Communications

Email: aashish.washikar@amagi.com

Phone: +91-9533390005

Lionsgate Contact:

Laurel Pecchia

VP, Corporate Communications

Email: lpecchia@lionsgate.com