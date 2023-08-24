Amagi Powers Urban Edge Network's Premium Sports Content

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, has announced a partnership with the media company The Urban Edge Network (UEN), to orchestrate live events on its Owned & Operator (O&O) platforms and apps. The UEN platform hosts the most high-profile Historically Black College and University (HBCU) teams and conferences.

UEN is a Black-owned media company focused on publishing and distributing content from HBCUs. Their mission is to connect brands with content and culture, while also providing the institutions with monetization opportunities.

Srinivasan KA, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Amagi remarked, "Urban Edge Network has consistently championed the expansion of HBCU content's influence throughout the nation. At Amagi, we take immense pride in our role of enhancing its accessibility across a diverse spectrum of content consumption models."

UEN has chosen to deploy Amagi's advanced live event orchestration solution Amagi LIVE, and its flagship broadcast-grade channel playout solution Amagi CLOUDPORT, to manage and distribute a range of premium sports channels, including HBCU+, the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC), and the NBA G League.

"We selected Amagi's services due to their exceptional capability in delivering top-tier playout quality," said Hardy Pelt, Founding Member & CRO of UEN. "Their proficiency in distributing content to a diverse array of OTT, CTV, and linear network platforms is unparalleled. Amagi's backend technology ensures seamless scalability, making them the ideal choice for catering to a vast number of universities."

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution, and monetization. Amagi's global clients include ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Cineverse, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, PAC-12, Tastemade and The Roku Channel, among others.

For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com.

Bluefield University will host Florida Memorial University on Saturday, August 26. Kick-off is at 1 pm EST and will mark the first college football game of the year. The game will broadcast live on HBCU Plus and The Impact Network. Driven by Nissan, the Bluefield - FMU game broadcast will be delivered to over 70 million homes.

Ways to Watch

HBCU Plus: https://watch.hbcu-plus.com/ or the HBCU Plus app available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV, iOS, and Android

Impact TV: https://watchimpact.com/directory/

About Urban Edge Network and HBCU Plus

Urban Edge Network was curated to level the playing field and provide a platform for diverse voices. As part of the UEN family of brands, HBCU Plus is an ad-supported Black College Sports Network, delivering 24/7 access to live and on-demand Historically Black Colleges and Universities' games, sporting events, original sports shows, curated films, podcasts, and more. The HBCU Plus app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV, iOS, and Android.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 700+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 2100 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

