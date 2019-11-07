Amagi Hits 250-Channel Milestone With Growing Demand for Cloud

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi , a global leader in cloud-based technology for TV and OTT broadcasters, today announced that it now supports 250+ channels for its global customers, all using next-generation cloud solutions. The milestone catapults Amagi into an elite league of technology partners with large deployments of channels primarily using a public cloud infrastructure. The company has created a strong demand for linear channel creation and monetization solutions across tier-1 broadcasters and emerging 'digital first' OTT platforms, aggregators and content owners primarily in the U.S. and U.K. markets.

Over the last year, Amagi has emerged as a leading B2B Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) provider for the media and entertainment industry globally, building its entire technology stack on public cloud infrastructure such as AWS. Baskar Subramanian, Co-founder and CEO, Amagi, said, "We are in the midst of a tectonic shift in the broadcast industry. Traditional broadcast infrastructure has become cost prohibitive and unviable to respond to changing viewer preferences in a multiscreen environment. And, Amagi is taking a leadership position in enabling the industry ride this shift."

Amagi's end-to-end cloud broadcast and monetization solutions are successfully reducing the cost of operations by 50-60 percent by transitioning on-premises, hardware-based traditional models on to a secure, scalable, flexible and reliable cloud infrastructure. Amagi recently expanded its operations with the launch of a 1,000-channel monitoring facility in New Delhi. "We expect to add the next 250-500 channels at a much faster pace. Therefore, we are investing in building scale and setting up world-class operations as we enter into multi-year, multi-region contracts with global customers," added Baskar Subramanian. Amagi is also actively hiring across the U.S. and at its technology innovation center in Bangalore to effectively address the demand surge for its cloud solutions."

The company now has deployments in over 40 countries and provides 24x7 managed services covering media services, channel playout, delivery, monitoring and monetization. Amagi clients include Turner Broadcasting, Viceland, Discovery, IMG, MGM, Tastemade, PBS America, Viacom18, Quest TV, Zee TV, B4U, XUMO and more.

