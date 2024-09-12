SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV (CTV), today announced the successful implementation of an IP-based delivery solution for ABS-CBN's pay-TV channels to multiple affiliates across the APAC region. This collaboration ensures seamless content distribution to various endpoints while addressing ABS-CBN's end-to-end delivery needs, from content ingest to playout and now distribution.

Amagi enables ABS-CBN to transition to cost-effective and scalable IP-based delivery in APAC.

ABS-CBN Global Chief Operation Officer Jun del Rosario said, "Amagi's cloud-based IP delivery solution has played a critical role in enabling ABS-CBN to transition to a more cost-effective and scalable content distribution model across the APAC region. The enhanced reliability and streamlined workflow processes have significantly improved our operational efficiency and allowed us to reach a wider audience. We are pleased with the successful implementation and look forward to a continued partnership with Amagi."

Previously, Amagi delivered streams and channels via IP to the ABS-CBN Manila Center, where they were uplinked to satellites for affiliate downlinking. This new solution leverages Amagi's cloud-based platform to transition from satellite to IP-based delivery, offering several key benefits:

Enhanced Reliability and Scalability: ABS-CBN can now enjoy a more reliable and scalable content delivery infrastructure that is capable of adapting to evolving content distribution demands.

Srinivasan KA, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Amagi, said, "Partnering with ABS-CBN to implement our cloud-based IP delivery solution underscores Amagi's commitment to providing cloud-native, scalable, and efficient content distribution technologies. We are proud of this achievement and excited to continue supporting ABS-CBN in its journey to deliver high-quality content to a broader audience."

Amagi provides a complete suite of channel creation, distribution, and monetization solutions. The company's clients include some of the world's biggest names, including A+E Networks UK, Astro, Cox Media Group, DAZN, Globo, Lionsgate Studio, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, and VIZIO.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute, and monetize live, linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services, bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to all broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 800+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and 5,000+ channel deliveries on its platform in over 150 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Mexico City, London, Paris, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and innovation centers in Bengaluru, Zagreb, and Łódź.

About ABS-CBN

ABS-CBN Corporation is a media and entertainment organization in the Philippines. The Company is primarily involved in the production of entertainment, feature films, news and information and audio content for domestic and international audiences.

ABS-CBN produces content and distributes its programs, feature films, and music on different platforms such as cable and satellite TV, domestic free TV through various partnerships with local broadcasters and third-party digital platforms, as well as traditional box-office releases. ABS-CBN also distributes content through its streaming service, iWantTFC, and through co-production and syndication agreements with international streaming platforms, broadcasters and cable and satellite programmers. Related businesses include artist and talent management as well as concerts and events.

For more information, visit abs-cbn.com.

