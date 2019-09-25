Aluminum Foil Market Size Worth $33.1 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aluminum foil market size is anticipated to reach USD 33.1 billion by 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The superior barrier properties of the product coupled with rising demand for flexible packaging is expected to drive the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Packaging segment dominated the global market in 2018 and accounted for 69.3% of the market share in terms of volume owing to the consistent product demand from food and pharmaceutical packaging sectors

In packaging industry, food & beverage application accounted for the largest revenue share of 68.0% in terms of revenue in 2018

Pharmaceutical packaging segment is expected to progress at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2025, in terms of revenue, owing to rapid expansion of the global pharmaceutical sector

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market for aluminum foil, which accounted for 54.6% of the overall volume share in 2018, on account of a wide population base and the presence of a vast food packaging industry in the region.

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Aluminum Foil Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-Use (Packaging, Industrial), By Application (Wrapper, Container, Blister Packs, Pouches), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aluminum-foil-market

Aluminum foil is used in various packaging and industrial applications. Packaging involves protecting food & beverage products, medicines, cosmetics, and tobacco from chemical, climatic, and physical parameters. Industrial applications of the product involve transportation, building & construction, and electrical & electronics along with it being used to manufacture heat exchanger tube fins for air conditioners, thermal insulation wrappers for pipes & ducts, and coil & capacitors.

Packaging industry is projected to generate a considerable product demand over the forecast period. Aluminum foil is an excellent material for preserving food products stored on shelves or in freezer/cooler. Containers made of this material are popular for use in food packaging. Moreover, aluminum foil containers are highly suitable for use in all types of ovens including conventional, convection, microwave, and boiler ovens.

Aluminum foil is a consumer-friendly product and is recyclable. Apart from containers, the product has a wide application scope in the form of wrappers, lids, pouches, blister packs, and collapsible tubes in a diverse range of industries such as personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage. Moreover, the product is lightweight and is, therefore, economical and easily transportable. Its ability to act as an absolute barrier and its impermeability makes it a versatile material for packaging manufacturers.

China dominated the global aluminum foil market in 2018, which can be attributed to the country's ability to manufacture the product at a considerably lower cost than other countries. The abundance of bauxite ores in China allows manufacturers to procure raw materials such as alumina at a low cost and thus, produce downstream products such as aluminum foil at a relatively cheaper price compared to other countries.

Other developing regions, such as India, are expected to grow at significant rates owing to the thriving economy and rapidly expanding packaging sector. Developing nations along with their burgeoning population, create a vast potential for the players in the industry. The U.S. is the major consumer of the product in the North American market. The establishment of antidumping & countervailing duty on import of aluminum foil from China in the U.S. is likely to open new growth avenues for domestic manufacturers.

Grand View Research has segmented the global aluminum foil market on the basis of end-use, application, and region:

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Packaging



Food & Beverage





Tobacco





Pharmaceutical





Cosmetics



Industrial

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Wrapper foils



Container foils



Foil lids



Pouches



Blister Packs



Collapsible tubes



Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





UK





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

