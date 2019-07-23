Aluminum Die Casting Market Size Worth $48.93 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.
23 Jul, 2019, 10:05 BST
SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aluminum die casting market size is anticipated to reach USD 48.93 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for lightweight parts in the automotive sector is anticipated to drive the growth.
Key suggestions from the report:
- In terms of revenue, pressure die casting accounted for 58.6% of market share in 2018 on account of increasing vehicle production
- High pressure die casting is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.3% from 2019 to 2025 due to increased production of automotive components
- Consumer durables are expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to increasing disposable income in emerging countries
- Transportation application accounted for a revenue share of 61.5% in 2018 and is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. Increasing production capacities of automakers is a key growth driver
- Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in automotive production in the forthcoming years
- Key players in the aluminum die casting market are focused on acquisitions to expand their presence across different regions
Read 169 page research report with TOC on "Aluminum Die Casting Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Process, By End Use (Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction,), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aluminum-die-casting-market
Recycled aluminum has widely gained popularity, as the demand for products with low carbon footprint escalates. The momentum towards reducing carbon footprint is already gaining prominence in the market. For instance, in 2016, Jaguar Land Rover launched a project to return used vehicle parts to Novelis after the end of the vehicle's lifecycle.
Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and industry 4.0 are emerging technologies in the aluminum die casting market. Industrial IoT offers benefits across various areas such as efficiency, new business models, new revenue streams and risk management and safety compliance. With integration of electronic devices in casting manufacturing, products can be obtained with improved functionality at an enhanced productivity rate. Also, sensors can be embedded in the castings to detect, measure and evaluate mechanical loads such as deformations, tensile forces and vibrations in casting products.
Over the years to come, digital platforms are likely to play a major role especially for the small or medium level manufacturers. The rising prominence of such platforms has encouraged the vendors to develop highly interactive websites to attract new customers with their product range.
Many countries are making efforts to control the pollution caused by the manufacturing sector. For instance, the Government of China is offering increased incentives to the companies implementing various steps to curb pollution. The scheme shall be applicable for the industries such as metal, cement, glass, coking, and waste to energy. In addition, province of Hebei in China is offering a pace setter scheme for the industries which impose stricter norms to limit pollution than necessary emission standards, consume low levels of coal and water, and implement green supply chain system.
As per the International Aluminum Institute, aluminum die castings for sub-frames and body parts are projected to grow from 1.1 kg per vehicle in 2015 to 6.5 kg per vehicle in 2020. While aluminum castings for steering knuckles are anticipated to increase from 5.4 kg per vehicle in 2015 to 7.4 kg per vehicle in 2020. Thus, the increase of aluminum content in vehicles to remain a key driving factor for the market.
Grand View Research has segmented the global aluminum die casting market on the basis of process, end use, and region:
- Aluminum Die Casting Process Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Pressure Die Casting
- Low Pressure Die Casting
- High Pressure Die Casting
- Others
- Aluminum Die Casting End Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Transportation
- General Road Transportation
- Sports Road Transportation
- Heavy Vehicles
- Aerospace & Aviation
- Industrial
- Agricultural Equipment
- Construction Equipment
- Others
- Building & Construction
- Telecommunication
- Consumer Durables
- Energy
- Others
- Aluminum Die Casting Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Russia
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
