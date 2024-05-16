Allsop Letting & Management to Adopt Yardi's End-to-End Residential Suite

Leading property manager to automate processes with a single connected platform for build to rent, multi family, and single family housing

LONDON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allsop Letting & Management, an award-winning property management company, has selected Yardi's residential suite, which includes the innovative RentCafe® suite, to optimise marketing and leasing, improve operational efficiency, and automate various processes. This platform will facilitate the management of their real estate portfolio and enable rapid expansion nationwide.

Allsop Letting & Management, an award-winning property management company, has selected Yardi's residential suite to optimise marketing and leasing.

The Yardi® platform provides Allsop with the tools for crafting contemporary and engaging marketing websites aimed at boosting brand visibility, with tenant management functionality which includes e-signature and online payments.

The cutting-edge platform offers a seamless customer journey, enabling residents to easily self-manage using a mobile app and portal while enhancing resident retention through improved communication. Through Yardi, Allsop will automate processes spanning rent collection, maintenance, and inspections, resulting in time savings, financial accounting, and reporting, as well as driving efficiencies.

"We're excited to work with Yardi and utilise an end-to-end platform to continue delivering exceptional services to our clients and residents," said Matt Smith, CEO of Allsop Letting & Management. "By leveraging Yardi's innovative technology we will enhance operational efficiency by reducing the number of software systems we are managing, optimise resident engagement and continue providing exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders, ultimately increasing profitability."

"We're delighted to work with Allsop and help them leverage our residential suite to drive success and growth," said Justin Harley, Regional Director for Yardi. "Our solutions will allow Allsop to focus on enhancing customer experience, whilst lowering the total cost of ownership in a fully connected platform."

See how Yardi's BTR software can help you automate processes to scale faster through an end-to-end, cloud-based platform.

About Allsop Letting & Management

Allsop is an independent property consultancy with a people focused approach.

In addition to our position as the UK's largest and most successful property auction house, we offer an extensive range of services for residential, commercial and mixed-use property.

The company is an award-winning property manager in the UK for build to rent, multi family, and single family homes. Allsop manage portfolios on behalf of some of the UK's largest investors. For more information, visit allsop.co.uk.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2413723/Yardi_Allsop.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg