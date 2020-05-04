Alkermes Launches COVID-19 Relief Fund to Support Innovative Programs Helping Vulnerable Patient Communities

– Special Edition of Alkermes Inspiration Grants® Program Designed to Support COVID-19-Related Needs of People Affected by Addiction, Serious Mental Illness or Cancer –

– Applications Now Open for Submission Through May 20, 2020 –

DUBLIN, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced that the company is now accepting applications for its newly-established COVID-19 Relief Fund, a special edition of the company's signature Alkermes Inspiration Grants® program. The company has redeployed 2020 funding for the Alkermes Inspiration Grants program to provide up to a total of $500,000 in grants to assist nonprofit organizations in their work to urgently address COVID-19-related needs for people living with addiction, serious mental illness or cancer. The application period is now open and will run through May 20, 2020.

COVID-19 has introduced significant and critical challenges to the patient communities central to the company's mission, along with their families and caregivers. The intent of the Alkermes COVID-19 Relief Fund is to support programs designed to address both acute and long-term challenges that people in these communities may face as a result of the pandemic.

"The patient communities we serve—including those living with or impacted by substance use disorders, serious mental illness or a cancer diagnosis—are particularly vulnerable to the unique challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes. "Alkermes is committed to supporting these communities by funding innovative programs that can have an immediate and positive effect on those with acute needs. The Alkermes COVID-19 Relief Fund is a reflection of our belief that we are stronger together, and we look forward to supporting grantees as they work to make a lasting, real-world impact."

Alkermes is seeking to support programs with a broad geographic reach across the U.S. that can be implemented within a short time frame and have the potential to lead to sustained impact beyond the immediate crisis. Submissions will be evaluated based on a set of criteria and grant recipients will be selected by Alkermes. Eligible U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations may submit applications for grants by visiting https://www.alkermes.com/responsibility.

For more information on the Alkermes COVID-19 Relief Fund, including the application, submission instructions and evaluation criteria, please visit https://www.alkermes.com/responsibility.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

