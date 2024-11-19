AliExpress Black Friday Extends the Festive Shopping Season, with Top Deals & Discounts of up to 80%

- Good news for 9 out of 10 Europeans who will buy gifts for up to 15 people -

Black Friday event runs: 22 November-3 December, offering deep discounts on products

Even more chances to 'Shake and Win' prizes and unlock further discounts and 'money off' coupons

New research from AliExpress shows that 90% of Europeans will buy gifts for up to 15 people, typically spending more than EUR 50 per gift

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International online retail marketplace AliExpress continues the festive shopping season with Black Friday deals and discounts up to 80% off. Following this month's Singles' Day Global Shopping Festival, the platform continues the discount season with Black Friday deals live from 22 November to 3 December.

Black Friday has fast become a new tradition in the European shopping calendar, signaling the start of the festive gift shopping season. This year, Europeans plan to be generous to their loved ones, as a new study from AliExpress reveals that more than 90% (91.4%)[1] of Europeans[2] surveyed will buy gifts for up to 15 people, and they plan to spend on average more than EUR 50 per gift.

European festive gift buying trends

In Spain, a higher number (95%)[1] of Spaniards expect to buy gifts for up to 15 people. While in the UK, gift lists are even longer, with 15%[3] of Brits stating they will buy for more than 15 people.

Younger generations are planning to buy gifts for more people than older generations[2]. Gen Z Europeans are four times more likely (16%) to buy for more than 15 people, when compared with Baby Boomers (4%).

Spending comparisons between the genders

Typically, men across Europe spend more per gift than women, for example, in Italy, men expect to spend 15% more per gift, compared to women (EUR 50 vs EUR 43). While in Poland, men will spend (over 215 PLN) 13% more than women (less than 190 PLN), and in France, men plan to spend 12% more per gift than women (EUR 62 vs EUR 54).

In most markets, the data reveals gender equality when it comes to how many people Europeans will buy gifts for, however, in Germany, women will buy gifts for more people than their male counterparts.

The rarity of self-gifting

However, amongst all this giving, many Europeans will rarely think to treat themselves — 13% of European consumers never buy themselves a gift. UK consumers are among the most reluctant — a quarter (25%) say they would never self-gift — while only 6% of consumers in Spain said the same.

Across Europe, the reluctance for shoppers to treat themselves is most evident amongst the over 55s, while younger generations are most likely to self-gift — only 3.84% of 18–24-year-olds say the same.

The data reveals budget constraints are the most common reason (29%) people decline to buy for themselves. This is particularly true in Italy, where 37% of consumers are likely to say they're feeling the pinch.

In all markets, one-in-ten (11%) say they're waiting for a discount before they buy for themselves, and the Poles are the most bargain-minded, with 14% saying they're waiting for a price drop.

At the same time, some consumers (14%) simply prefer to give to others. Shoppers in France (18%) are the most likely to prefer buying for someone else, while just 9% of consumers in the UK said the same.

Reward yourself with Shake and Win this Black Friday

Beyond deals and discounts, AliExpress is continuing its popular 'Shake and Win' feature during the Black Friday sale, giving customers the chance to win special rewards and deals. Consumers can simply 'shake' their phone or tablet to unlock prizes*, from discount coupons** to physical prizes, updated daily, including: gaming consoles, wireless headphones and more.

Fast and free delivery options

Shoppers on AliExpress can enjoy fast and reliable delivery options. Cross-border deliveries arrive in as little as 3-5 days in Spain, 7 days in the UK, Germany and France, and 7-10 days in Italy. To further enhance the customer experience, the platform offers*** free shipping and free returns, ensuring smooth and convenient shopping.

"For many, Black Friday signals the countdown to the festive gift shopping period. The new research shows that Europeans are generous gift givers, with most buying for up to 15 people. This year, AliExpress is making it easy to buy the perfect gift for everyone on your list, thanks to our incredible selection and discounts of up to 80%," says Gary Topp, European Commercial Director at AliExpress.

* Prizes are subject to payment of USD 0.1 for order processing purposes.

** Coupon codes can be used for discounts on AliExpress orders. €35 off when order is over €200, €100 off when order is over €500

*** Certain exceptions apply to free shipping and free returns.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a global e-commerce platform dedicated to creating a better shopping experience for hundreds of millions of consumers in more than 200 countries and regions. In addition to the English version, the AliExpress platform is available in 15 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

About Censuswide and research

The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 11,000 respondents across the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Poland (Nat Rep 18+). The data was collected between 8 October 2024 and 16 October 2024. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.

[1] Combines '0', '1-5', '6-10', '11-15'

[2] Subsequent statements refer to the respondents surveyed in the research

[3] Combines '16-20', '21-15', '26-30', '31-35', '36-40', '41-50'

