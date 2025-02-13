Aker Carbon Capture AS: Fourth quarter 2024 results

FORNEBU, Norway, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA (ACC ASA) ended the fourth quarter 2024 with NOK 4.6 billion in cash and a equity position at NOK 5.5 billion. The Company reported net profit of NOK 21 million in the quarter.

Reference is made to the announcement of 12 February 2025 that the Board of Directors of Aker Carbon Capture ASA has determined the way forward for the Company and proposes an extraordinary cash dividend of NOK 5.80 per share, in total NOK 3.5 billion.

SLB Capturi

In the fourth quarter, SLB Capturi, the joint venture between ACC ASA and SLB, reached a significant milestone with the mechanical completion of the world's first full-scale carbon capture facility at a cement plant, the Heidelberg Materials Brevik plant in Norway. The development will now move into commissioning phase and is planned to be operational by 2025.

In January 2025, SLB Capturi, in collaboration with Aker Solutions, was awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract from Hafslund Celsio AS to deliver a carbon capture solution at their waste-to-energy facility at Klemetsrud, Oslo.

Earlier in January, ACC ASA announced that SLB Capturi had completed commissioning and is handing over its first modular carbon capture plant at Twence's waste-to-energy facility in Hengelo, Netherlands.



SLB Capturi is currently delivering across multiple sites and is engaged in some of Europe's most significant carbon capture projects including Kalundborg, Denmark, where five Just Catch systems are being deployed by Ørsted across two biomass-to-energy sites with design capacity of capturing 500,000 tonnes of CO2 each year, as part of Denmark's first full-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chain implementation.



A summary of Q4 2024 financials is attached.

