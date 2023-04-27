Aker ASA: Presentation of First-Quarter Results 2023

OSLO, Norway, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 07:00 CEST. An online audiocast presentation of the results will be available the same day at 09:00 CEST.

Aker ASA Q1 2023 audiocast presentation:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Time: 09:00 a.m. CEST

Format: Audiocast

Language: English

Link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20230505_3/

For further information or questions following the presentation, please email the relevant contact below. The presentation and material will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no

ENDS

Media contact

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 48 78

E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contact

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA

Tel: +47 45 03 20 90

E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

SOURCE Aker ASA