Aker ASA: Conditional Share Lending Agreement Relating to Merger with Aker Horizons

News provided by

Aker ASA

11 Jun, 2025, 15:31 GMT

FORNEBU, Norway, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the merger between Aker Horizons ASA's ("Aker Horizons") subsidiary Aker Horizons Holding AS and a subsidiary of Aker ASA ("Aker") announced on May 9, 2025 (the "Merger"). 

As previously announced, shareholders in Aker Horizons (other than Aker's subsidiary Aker Capital AS) will upon completion of the Merger receive merger consideration as a combination of cash and shares in Aker. TRG Holding AS ("TRG"), Aker's largest shareholder, has today agreed to lend to Aker up to 430,000 shares in Aker to facilitate settlement of the consideration shares in the Merger. The number of shares borrowed will be reduced with the number of treasury shares held by Aker at the time the Merger is completed that can be used as settlement in the Merger. Any shares borrowed shall be redelivered no later than December 31, 2025.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 19 of Regulation EU 596/2014 (the EU Market Abuse Regulation). Please refer to the attached PDMR Form for further details.

Media contact:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contacts:
Svein Oskar Stoknes, Chief Financial Officer Aker ASA
Tel: +47 94 80 46 43
Email: svein.stoknes@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the requirements under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

