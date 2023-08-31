Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kila Invest AS, a wholly owned company by Lars Kristian Kildahl, has today acquired 23,333 B shares in TRG Holding AS from The Resource Group TRG AS ("TRG"). TRG is wholly owned by Kjell Inge Røkke, Chair of the Board of Aker ASA. The shares represent approximately 0.05% of the outstanding shares in TRG Holding AS. The transaction was based on an underlying value of NOK 650 per Aker ASA share, but adjusted upwards for other items.

Following the transaction, Kjell Inge Røkke, through TRG owns 95.71% of the shares in TRG Holding AS, which again owns 50,673,577 shares in Aker ASA, representing 68.18% of the outstanding shares in Aker ASA.

Following the transaction, Lars Kristian Kildahl, through Kila Invest AS owns 0.05% of the shares in TRG Holding AS and 6 393 shares directly in Aker ASA.

Lars Kristian Kildahl has today been appointed as general manager in TRG AS and TRG Holding AS.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

SOURCE Aker ASA