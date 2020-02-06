Aker ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Fourth-Quarter 2019 Results

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its fourth-quarter and preliminary annual results for 2019 on Friday 14 February 2020, at 07:00 CET. The audio webcast and audio conference will start at 09:00 a.m. CET the same morning. Please note that the results will be presented by audio webcast and audio conference only.

Aker ASA fourth-quarter 2019 results presentation:

Date: Friday 14 February 2020

Time: 09:00 a.m. CET

Format: Live audio webcast and audio conference

Language: English

To join the audio webcast:

The audio webcast can be followed on https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20200214_9/ or at www.akerasa.com

To join the audio conference:

Please join the audio conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code below. Dial-in details as follows:

Norway: +47-21-00-26-10

UK: +44-(0)330-336-9126

U.S.: +1-720-543-0302

Confirmation code: 8897768

The fourth-quarter 2019 report and presentation will be available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Torbjørn Kjus, Chief Economist & Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +47-94-14-77-30

Media:

Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +47-90-78-48-78

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

