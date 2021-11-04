Aker ASA: Information regarding dividend sent to shareholders due to an error

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to an error, all shareholders have today received information regarding dividend payment of NOK 11.75 in November 2021. The dividend decision is on the agenda for consideration in today's Board of Directors meeting in Aker ASA. The company will inform the market of any relevant decision when taken.

