Aker ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 15.00 today
07 Nov, 2023, 06:11 GMT
OSLO, Norway, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 15.00 as from today, 7 November 2023.
Media contact
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com
Investor contact
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Share this article