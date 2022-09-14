Aker ASA: Cognite Partners with Schlumberger to Deliver Data-Driven Solutions at Scale for the Global Energy Industry

FORNEBU, Norway, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA ("Aker") today announced that it is further deepening its collaboration with Schlumberger Limited ("Schlumberger, NYSE: SLB). Cognite AS ("Cognite") and Schlumberger, two leaders in technology innovation, are entering a strategic partnership to integrate Schlumberger's domain expertise, digital solutions, and global go-to-market reach with Cognite's leading Industrial DataOps platform, Cognite Data Fusion.

"The strategic partnership between Cognite and Schlumberger is another step to deepen Aker's collaboration with Schlumberger and gives customers in the global energy sector access to data on an unprecedented scale," said Øyvind Eriksen, President and CEO of Aker and Chairman of Cognite's Board of Directors. "This is a recognition of Cognite's global potential as one of the biggest players in the oil and gas sector has chosen Cognite Data Fusion as the architecture for their digital offering for production optimization in the oil and gas industry. The partnership has the potential to transform how digital workflows and applications are developed and deployed across the energy value chain to reduce costs, optimize production, and decrease operational footprint."

Together, Schlumberger and Cognite will deploy and support technology adoption, to accelerate time to value from digitalization. The strategic partnership is cemented in the commercial launch of Enterprise Data Solution, which will enable E&P customers to integrate data from reservoirs, wells, and facilities, with technologies and workflows from multiple vendors, in a single, open platform that leverages AI and advanced analytics tools.

Schlumberger will be the lead commercial partner and will exclusively provide customers with access to its Enterprise Data Solution. The partners will co-develop compatible applications and solutions, leveraging decades of digital solutions expertise from Schlumberger and Cognite Data Fusion's unique capabilities.

"Our strategic partnership with Cognite makes it easier for customers to extract value from their operational data by breaking down silos through an open, standards-based platform, and expand the range of digital workflows and applications they can access," said Olivier Le Peuch, CEO, Schlumberger. "With a wider range of best-in-class digital technologies, customers can innovate at scale to increase production, improve financial performance, and achieve sustainability goals."

The partnership's initial focus is production operations in the energy sector. For customers, this means better management of data models, improved time to value, and enhanced outcomes to increase value from their current portfolio of assets.

"First and foremost, the partnership will help drive a step-change for industrial digitalization at scale for the oil and gas sector. Furthermore, it is a massive opportunity for Cognite to embed Cognite Data Fusion within existing Schlumberger customers' operations - gaining access to a huge network of customers across geographies and demonstrating Cognite Data Fusion's readiness for scalability in the Industrial DataOps space," said Eriksen.

This information is considered to include inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 7 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Laila Hop, Paralegal, Aker ASA, on September 14, 2022, at 07:00 CEST.

