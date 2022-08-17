Aker ASA: Assigned Investment Grade Rating

FORNEBU, Norway, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope Ratings has assigned an investment grade rating of BBB-/Stable to Aker ASA. Scope has further assigned a first-time rating of BBB- to Aker's senior unsecured debt and an S-2 short-term rating.

In the rating report, Scope notes that the rating is driven by Aker's low leverage and its controlled cost coverage, balancing cash inflow and outflows, in addition to that the liquidity of Aker's assets further benefits the rating.

We see this rating as a recognition of Aker's resilient financial performance and as a means of strengthening our position in the credit markets going forward.

The rating report from Scope Ratings is available at www.scoperatings.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investors:

Joachim Bjørni, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA

Tel: +47 924 22 106

E-mail: joachim.bjorni@akerasa.com

Media:

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Aker ASA

Tel: +47 907 84 878

E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Laila Hop, Paralegal, Aker ASA, on August 17, 2022, at 06:58 CEST.

