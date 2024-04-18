OSLO, Norway, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 15.50 as from today, 18 April 2024.

Investor contact:

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA

Tel: +47 450 32 090

E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

Media contact:

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA

Tel: +47 907 84 878

E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--ex-dividend-nok-15-50-today,c3962387