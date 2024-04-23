Aker ASA: Presentation of First-Quarter Results 2024

OSLO, Norway, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 07:00 CEST. An online webcast presentation of the results will be available the same day at 09:00 CEST.

Webcast details:

Date: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Time: 09:00am CEST

Format: Webcast

Language: English

Link: https://akercreativehub.eventcdn.net/events/aker-asa-q1-2024

There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. Written questions can be submitted through the webcast solution during the presentation. It is also possible to submit questions to fredrik.berge@akerasa.com in advance.

The presentation and material will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no

Media contact

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 48 78

E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contact

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA

Tel: +47 45 03 20 90

E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

