Aker ASA: Aker BioMarine AS - Successful Completion of Private Placement

Reference is made to the announcement published on 19 June 2020, regarding the private placement of new shares (the "Private Placement") in Aker BioMarine AS (the "Company"). The application period for the Private Placement expired at 16:30 CEST on 24 June 2020 after the application period was shortened as announced on 23 June 2020.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has raised approximately USD 225 million in gross proceeds, or NOK 2,147 million based on a USD/NOK exchange rate of 9.54, through the Private Placement of 18,532,542 new shares ("New Shares") at a price per share of NOK 115.85 (the "Offer Price").

The Private Placement received strong interest from high quality institutional investors in the Nordics and internationally. The book was multiple times oversubscribed.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the issue of New Shares to strengthen the balance sheet, including the repayment of a shareholder loan to Aker ASA of approximately USD 90 million plus accrued interest, increase flexibility for growth investments, and for general corporate purposes.

Notification of conditional allotment will be sent to the applicants by the Managers on or around 25 June 2019. Settlement of the Private Placement is expected to be through a delivery versus payment transaction by delivery of existing and unencumbered shares in the Company pursuant to a share lending agreement between the Joint Bookrunners (as defined below), the Company and Aker Capital AS. Following registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the Private Placement, the Company will have a share capital of NOK 525,516,516, divided into 87,586,086 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 6.00.

The shares of the Company are expected to be listed on Merkur Market from on or around 6 July 2020. The Company further intends to proceed with a listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange ("OSE") within Q1 2021.

The Company expects to meet the OSE minimum listing free-float criteria of 25 per cent through: (i) issuance of additional new shares to widen the shareholder base further where the gross proceeds will be used to finance further growth investments, (ii) dividend of shares from Aker Capital to the shareholders of Aker ASA and/or (iii) sale of existing shares from Aker if the price is significantly higher than in the Private Placement.

Aker ASA and the CEO of the Company, Matts Johansen, have entered into an agreement that Aker Capital AS will, subject to completion of the Private Placement, purchase 460,357 shares from KMMN Invest II AS, a company owned by Mr. Johansen, at the Offer Price, with a potential incremental payment calculated as the final subscription price in the offering of shares to be conducted in connection with an IPO on the main list of the Oslo Stock Exchange, less 5.75 per cent interest p.a. on the Offer Price from the date of listing on Merkur Market until the date of completion of the IPO, and less the Offer Price. Part of the settlement will go to settle a loan from Aker ASA to Mr. Johansen related to the shares in the Company.

Following the Private Placement, Aker ASA, through Aker Capital AS, will own 68,132,830 shares, or 78 per cent, of the shares outstanding after the Private Placement, and KMMN Invest II AS will own 920,714 shares, or 1 per cent of the shares outstanding after the Private Placement. The remaining 21 per cent will be owned by the investors in the Private Placement.

Arctic Securities AS, DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (Oslo branch) have been engaged as Joint Bookrunners (the "Joint Bookrunners") for the Private Placement. Advokatfirmaet Schjødt AS is acting as legal advisor to the Company.

