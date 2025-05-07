Aircraft Fuel Systems Market worth $11.63 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aircraft fuel systems market will grow to USD 11.63 billion by 2030 from USD 10.17 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The aircraft fuel systems market growth is propelled by increasing worldwide demand for air travel, higher aircraft production, and technology advances to enhance fuel efficiency and minimize emissions. Defense modernization programs in large economies also drive investment in cutting-edge fuel management. The transition towards sustainable aviation fuels and hybrid-electric power plants is developing new demands for innovative fuel feed, storage, and inerting technologies. Furthermore, commercial aircraft aftermarket growth, with fleets expanding and aged aircraft requiring retrofits, drives the demand for improved fuel system parts.

Based on aircraft type, the military aviation segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the aircraft fuel systems market.

Military aviation is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment due to the worldwide increase in defense modernization and strategic fleet expansion. Governments across the globe are investing significant capital in the modernization of their militaries, which is reflected in higher procurement rates for advanced fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, tankers, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles. These platforms need extremely advanced and rugged fuel systems to perform in extreme environments, sustain long-range missions, and provide quick refueling capability. Increasing emphasis on aerial refueling, stealth missions, and unmanned vehicles also accelerates the demand for advanced and robust fuel management technologies.

Based on technology, the pump feed system segment is projected to lead the aircraft fuel systems market during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the pump feed system segment is projected to lead the aircraft fuel systems market during the forecast period due to its crucial function of supplying a constant and guaranteed fuel supply to a wide range of aircraft types. Pump feed systems are required to provide the fuel pressure and flow rates needed for engine operation under varying operating conditions, including high-altitude and high-speed flight. With newer aircraft designs focusing more on greater efficiency, safety, and increased range, there has been a growing need for pump feed technologies. The development and use of intelligent pumps and electrically powered fuel systems in next-generation aircraft have also supported the growth of this segment.

North America will lead the aircraft fuel systems market during the estimated year.

North America is projected to dominate the aircraft fuel systems industry in the estimated year with its robust aerospace production base, defense expenditure, and ongoing investment in aviation technology. The region has key players like Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon Technologies, which are actively driving demand for advanced fuel systems in commercial and military applications. The US government's initiative to replace its defense aviation fleet with modern aircraft, including next-generation fighters, bombers, aerial refueling tankers, and unmanned aerial vehicles, is also consolidating the market for advanced fuel management solutions.

Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), RTX (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Safran (France), and Woodward Inc. are the major key players in the aircraft fuel systems companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World.

