Airbag Textile Market to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2029 | Growth Driven by Vehicle Safety Innovations - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbag Textile Market is Segmented by Type (Flat Airbag Fabric, OPW Airbag Fabric), by Application (Front Airbag, Side Airbag).

The Global Airbag Textile Market revenue was USD 910.2 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1499.1 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Airbag Textile Market:

Overall, the airbag textile market continues to expand due to rising demand for vehicle safety and stringent regulatory frameworks. Automakers focus on improving occupant protection, driving research into fabrics that combine strength, lightness, and cost-efficiency. Consumers increasingly prioritize safety features, fostering widespread adoption of airbags across various vehicle segments. Suppliers innovate weaving techniques, coatings, and fiber compositions to enhance durability and performance. As global vehicle production rises, especially in emerging markets, the need for reliable airbag textiles surges. Competition among manufacturers fuels investment and strategic partnerships, resulting in constant product improvement and cost optimization. The market's upward trajectory remains sustained by evolving safety norms, consumer awareness, and the pursuit of better occupant protection across all major global automotive manufacturing regions.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE AIRBAG TEXTILE MARKET:

Flat airbag fabric is a specialized textile designed to remain stable and uniform under high-pressure conditions during deployment. By eliminating seam-related weaknesses, it enhances overall product reliability and occupant safety. Automakers prefer flat airbag fabrics due to their consistent thickness, which improves folding efficiency and inflator compatibility. As demand for advanced safety systems rises, manufacturers are investing in research to optimize flat airbag fabric production techniques. This focus on engineering precision drives global market growth by attracting vehicle producers eager to incorporate robust and streamlined safety solutions. Consequently, flat airbag fabric plays a major role in fostering higher adoption rates, prompting competition among suppliers and pushing prices down. The result is expanded deployment across various vehicle segments. Experts foresee demand.

One-piece woven (OPW) airbag fabric is crafted in a single weaving process, removing the need for stitched seams. This design significantly lowers manufacturing time, labor costs, and potential leakage points. By ensuring high-strength performance and uniform thickness, OPW solutions can better conform to modern safety requirements. As automotive brands emphasize occupant protection, OPW airbag fabric garners recognition for its streamlined manufacturing and durability. The resulting cost efficiencies encourage automakers to adopt these products on a broader scale, spurring market expansion. Since OPW airbag fabric enhances deployment consistency, it also improves passenger confidence in safety features. Suppliers thus compete to refine weaving techniques, boosting product quality and sales. Experts predict steady growth for OPW airbag fabric adoption. Expansion extends across segments.

Front airbags are pivotal in passenger cars, focusing on protecting drivers and front-seat occupants during collisions. Their widespread integration across vehicles underscores the demand for high-grade airbag textiles. As safety regulations evolve, manufacturers increasingly incorporate dual-stage inflators and advanced deployment algorithms, necessitating reliable textile materials. This requirement bolsters the market for specialized weaves engineered to handle rapid inflation. By emphasizing occupant protection at the front, automotive brands invest heavily in robust fabrics that reduce occupant injury. Consequently, producers develop textiles that balance strength, lightness, and cost-effectiveness to meet consumer and regulatory expectations. Ongoing enhancements, such as improved coating techniques, further elevate front airbag performance. Analysts anticipate continuous demand for front airbag textiles worldwide. This trend drives expansions in textile R&D.

Stringent safety regulations play a crucial role in driving the airbag textile market. Governments worldwide impose rigorous crashworthiness standards to minimize fatalities and injuries, compelling automakers to prioritize effective restraint systems. These regulations often mandate specific testing procedures for airbag fabrics, ensuring reliable inflation and tear resistance. As authorities introduce more stringent rules, manufacturers accelerate the adoption of higher-quality textiles. This trend is particularly evident in regions such as Europe and North America, where updated standards keep pushing performance thresholds. Compliance with safety norms demands ongoing research and development, fueling continuous improvements in fabric weaving, coating, and finishing. Ultimately, strict regulations help maintain high demand for specialized materials, encouraging further growth within the airbag textile industry across the automotive sector.

Growing consumer awareness about vehicle safety features significantly boosts the airbag textile market. People now prioritize models equipped with advanced restraint systems, including multiple airbags that protect passengers from various impact angles. This heightened focus on safety compels automakers to invest in premium fabrics that offer consistent performance. Public campaigns and media coverage of accident statistics further reinforce the need for reliable safety solutions, leading to wider acceptance of airbag systems. As consumers seek safer vehicles, manufacturers differentiate their offerings with innovative textile materials. That, in turn, increases competition and drives continuous improvement in weaving technologies. Over time, this cycle of consumer demand and brand response has become a vital driver of the airbag textile market worldwide and overall success.

Consistent growth in global vehicle production significantly drives demand for airbag textiles. As emerging economies experience rising disposable incomes, more consumers enter the automotive market, expanding the overall vehicle fleet. This uptick prompts manufacturers to produce additional units, thereby amplifying the need for reliable, high-quality airbag materials. Passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and even specialized transports are increasingly equipped with multiple airbags, generating further opportunities for textile suppliers. Rising competition among automakers also encourages them to enhance safety features, effectively spurring innovations in fabric weaving and coating. With continued expansion in developing regions, production volumes climb, fueling higher consumption of essential safety components. This dynamic cycle cements vehicle production growth as a major catalyst for airbag textile market expansion and profitability.

AIRBAG TEXTILE MARKET SHARE

North America and Europe lead in stringent regulations and early safety technology adoption, driving high demand for advanced fabrics.

Asia-Pacific, driven by rapid automotive manufacturing growth in China, India, and Southeast Asia, accounts for a large share of global vehicle production.

Geographically, the global Airbag Textile production market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan and other regions. Europe held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 36% in 2020.

The leading manufacturers are Hyosung, Toyobo, Toray, Kolon, HMT, UTT, Porcher, Milliken, Safety Components, etc. Hyosung is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of the global market exceeds 29% in 2019.

Key Companies:

Hyosung

Toyobo

Toray

Kolon

HMT

UTT

Porcher Industries

Milliken Textiles

Safety Components

