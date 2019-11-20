Air Quality Monitoring System Market Size Worth $6.5 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global air quality monitoring system market size is expected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. There has been a significant rise in pollutants being released into the atmosphere as a result of increase in the number of automobiles and growing industrialization. In response, government and environmental agencies have implemented stringent laws and regulations regarding exhaust emissions. The use of wireless communication networks for IoT-based air quality monitoring systems (AQMS) is likely to be the future by 2025.

Key suggestions from the report:

Portable indoor quality monitoring systems are expected to gain popularity over the forecast period as they are adopted for short-term air quality studies, checking of pollution hotspots, and personal exposure assessment

The services segment is expected to significantly contribute to market growth over the forecast period as a result of increase in the number of organizations that perform the work of systems integrators. Apart from system integration, these organizations also provide consultancy and maintenance services through long-term contracts

Over exploitation has led to massive desertification, which has resulted in massive rise in physical pollutants in the atmosphere, such as dust particles. Therefore, the physical pollutants monitoring system segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period

The food and beverages industry is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increased cases of food poisoning as result of contamination of food by pollutants in the atmosphere

The Europe market is expected to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period owing to establishment of low emission zones (LEZs) for improving the urban air quality in European countries

Government agencies and smart city authorities are implementing smart city projects that will contribute to preventing deterioration of the environment. Smart city projects in various regions are focusing on adopting advanced technologies to offer improved public amenities, which includes enhancing the quality of air in the city. Furthermore, there has been an increase in the number of shopping malls and commercial parking spaces, which will drive product demand. Growing popularity of air pollution monitoring instruments such as Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) instruments, mass spectrometers, and gas chromatographs is a major factor expected to drive the market.

On-going research activities for the development of satellite-based air quality monitoring systems bodes well for market growth. Satellite-based remote sensing technology is immensely promising as satellite sensors measure the concentration of pollutants in the atmosphere through the interference in light reflected or emitted from the earth. The growing emphasis of technical standardization firms on the adoption of advanced measuring principles, such as the ultraviolet fluorescence measuring principle, is a key growth factor. The European Committee for Standardization specifies a continuous measurement method for the determination of concentration of sulfur dioxide present in ambient air based on the ultraviolet fluorescence measuring principle.

The integration of cloud computing in air quality monitoring systems has enabled the development of multi-facility air quality control systems. Moreover, government agencies are increasingly adopting cloud-based software solutions that display the concentration of different pollutants in the atmosphere anywhere and anytime. In addition, companies operating in the market are designing and developing software solutions that collect information from sensors to continuously display the concentration of different pollutants.

Grand View Research has segmented the global air quality monitoring system market based on product type, pollutant, component, end use, and region:

Air Quality Monitoring System Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Indoor



Fixed



Portable



Outdoor



Fixed



Portable

Air Quality Monitoring System Pollutant Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Chemical



Nitrogen Oxides



Sulphur Oxides



Carbon Oxides



Volatile Organic Compounds



Others



Physical

Air Quality Monitoring System Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Hardware



Sensors



Processors



Output devices



Software



Services

Air Quality Monitoring System End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Residential



Commercial



Industrial



Oil & Gas



Manufacturing



Food & Beverages



Pharmaceuticals



Healthcare



Others

Air Quality Monitoring System Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

