Air Europa Selects Quantum Metric to Achieve Digital Excellence at Scale

New partnership will provide complete visibility into the complex journeys of Air Europa's global customer base.

COLORADO SPRING, Colo., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric , the Continuous Product Design platform for customer-driven digital experiences, today shares that Air Europa has chosen to partner with the company to further its mission of providing the best digital experience across every customer touchpoint.

As an international airline flying to over 55 destinations around the world, Air Europa will work with Quantum Metric to easily visualize every multi-channel, multi-step booking experience, and prioritize digital needs based on its impact to the business and the customer.

"From the first time they visit our site, customers need to feel that the booking experience is seamless and in tune with their needs, said Óscar Riolobos, Web Director at Air Europa. "Quantum Metric provides an enterprise-grade infrastructure for analyzing our customer experience, enabling a clear and direct understanding of even the most complex parts of our digital experience today. This empowers my team to be customer-first, prioritizing what to act on next based on its impact across our global customer base."

Data from Quantum Metric's most recent Travel Benchmarks Report shows that at least 51% of consumers use multiple channels throughout their booking experience from initial travel research, to the check-in and flight experience. Working with Quantum Metric, Air Europa now has complete visibility into the omnichannel customer experience and context into the why behind customer behavior. With the ability to quantify every challenge or opportunity, in real-time, Air Europa is equipped to exceed customer expectations at every touchpoint and easily scale its experiences as travelers' needs shift or evolve.

"Digital has dramatically evolved how we travel today. What was once transactional has become a complex experience that lasts long after the flight is booked," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO and Founder of Quantum Metric. "Travel brands like Air Europa are setting the bar for how to build customer-led relationships that convert consumers into customers for life. Our partnership with Air Europa will help to provide structured guidance and enable teams to feel confident in knowing that the digital priorities they are focused on today will not only move the business forward, but positively impact how people are able to travel in the coming months and years."

Air Europa joins the larger community of global travel brands that work with Quantum Metric today. With an enhanced understanding of the digital customer journey, Air Europa will continue to lean into its technology advantage and deliver technologically bold digital products across web, mobile and other digital channels.

About Air Europa

Founded in 1986, Air Europa is a Spanish airline member of the SkyTeam alliance that aims to bring people together by offering them the freedom to create their best travel experience. The company's fleet is one of the most modern and sustainable in the industry, with Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Boeing 737 models that guarantee maximum efficiency and comfort for its passengers. Air Europa flies to more than 55 destinations around the world and has a strategic position in the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport hub, connecting Europe and America. The company stands out for its firm commitment to sustainability and decarbonisation, as well as for its commitment to innovation through the incorporation of the most advanced technologies for the digitalisation and optimization of its processes. In addition, Air Europa offers a high level of excellence to its passengers and is regularly ranked among the most punctual airlines in Europe.

About Quantum Metric

As the pioneer in Continuous Product Design, Quantum Metric helps organizations put customers at the heart of everything they do. The Quantum Metric platform provides a structured approach to understanding the digital customer journey, enabling organizations to recognize customer needs, quantify the financial impact and prioritize based on the impact to the customer and business' bottom line. Today, Quantum Metric captures insights from 30% of the world's internet users, supporting globally recognized brands across industries including retail, travel, financial services and telecommunications. For more information about Quantum Metric, visit www.quantummetric.com .

