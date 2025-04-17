Quantum Metric simplifies digital analytics with Spring 2025 Product Launch.

Introducing AI innovations and platform capabilities that empower accelerated customer understanding, increase team adoption, and enhance digital optimization.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric, the customer-driven digital analytics platform, today announced its Spring 2025 Product Launch, introducing AI-powered innovations and other platform enhancements that remove the complexity of digital analytics. The latest product offerings make it easier than ever for organizations to unlock customer insights, drive team adoption, and optimize digital journeys with confidence.

"At Quantum Metric, we're empowering digital enterprises to truly understand their customers and unlock the full potential of their digital experiences," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO and founder of Quantum Metric. "Our Spring Launch simplifies the complexity of digital analytics, helping teams make faster, more confident decisions. With the latest innovations in Felix AI, we're redefining how organizations access customer insights—and this is just the beginning of what we'll deliver in 2025."

This latest Launch marks a significant evolution of Quantum Metric's Generative AI capabilities, expanding upon the foundation laid with the introduction of Felix AI in April 2024. The initial launch of Felix AI brought Gen AI-powered session summarization to the platform, leveraging Google Cloud's Gemini to provide quantified, real-time summaries of individual customer sessions.

The Spring 2025 Product Launch introduces Felix AI User Summaries, offering a holistic, AI-driven view of user behavior across multiple sessions and devices. User Summaries provides greater depth to automated insights and helps teams track behavioral trends with unprecedented efficiency.

Also included in the Spring Launch are enhancements to Quantum Metric's core platform that help organizations access and share a deeper understanding across teams, including non-digital roles. This includes:

– Eases the challenge of understanding how customer journeys evolve over time with enhanced visualization capabilities that enable proactive optimization of key touchpoints. Dimensional Alerting – Simplifies alert creation and expedites root-cause diagnosis by grouping related alerts based on key dimensions, providing immediate visibility and helping teams address issues before they impact the customer experience.

These features, along with additional platform enhancements, reinforce Quantum Metric's commitment to simplifying digital customer listening and democratizing data for product, technology, analytics, marketing, and customer support teams. All products were introduced during today's virtual launch event. For more information on the products included in Quantum Metric's Spring Launch visit: http://quantummetric.com/resources/spring-product-launch-2025

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric is the customer-centered digital analytics platform that helps organizations build better digital products, faster. By delivering continuous product design capabilities, Quantum Metric empowers teams with real-time customer insights tied to business outcomes. Today, Quantum Metric captures insights from a significant portion of the world's internet users, helping global brands across industries unlock customer value with speed and precision.

For more information, visit www.quantummetric.com .

