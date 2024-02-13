AI Set to Revolutionize Quality Management Software Capabilities in Manufacturing; Expect Big Announcements in 2024 and Deployments in 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Management Systems (QMS) software is evolving from capturing quality complications at end-of-line checks to embedded quality processes at every production stage. Artificial intelligence (AI) will transform QMS software by allowing manufacturers to close the loop on quality management more effectively, driving quality initiatives across the production lifecycle from design to control. According to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, manufacturers can expect significant announcements and releases of AI functionality for QMS software in 2024, with deployments commencing in 2025.

"Major impactful AI applications for QMS will include advanced analytics and risk management, Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPA) automation, Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA) authoring and AI-powered statistical process control," explains James Prestwood, Industrial and Manufacturing Technologies Industry Analyst at ABI Research.

QMS software vendors such as ComplianceQuest, Intellect, and Dot Compliance are first movers by adding AI directly into their solutions. Larger vendors such as ETQ, PTC, Rockwell Automation, and Siemens are also developing AI applications to ensure that strategic manufacturing challenges have been addressed, alongside doing significant backroom testing.

The transformative effect of AI on QMS software will close the loop on quality management by driving continuous improvement in both the product and the production process. "However, due to an entrenched resistance to change in operations, quality workers will be slower to develop an affinity for AI functionality, aside from background data analytics processes," Prestwood concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's QMS Software: AI Trends and Market Impact application analysis report. This report is part of the company's Industrial & Manufacturing Technologies research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Application Analysis reports present an in-depth analysis of key market trends and factors for a specific technology.

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司，拥有得天独厚的优势，充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁，通过提供独家研究和专业性指导，推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略，无缝连接这两大主体。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

