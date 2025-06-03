Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, and GE Vernova Take Top Spots in ABI Research's Energy Grid Digitalization Technologies Competitive Ranking

LONDON, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Competitive Ranking by global intelligence firm ABI Research finds that Schneider Electric is the leading provider of energy grid digitalization technology, beating Siemens AG and GE Vernova to the top spot overall with its comprehensive portfolio of solutions, leading the market across innovation and implementation criteria.

The ranking evaluated eight technology vendors on a wide range of key criteria, including the strength of their individual ADMS, DERMS, EMS, GIS, and associated technologies, as well as the comprehensiveness of their total 'grid management' suites and the synergy between constituent products. The evaluation also examined the geographical reach and depth of each vendor's partnerships, the extent to which their solutions are adopted by transmission and distribution operators, and the efficacy of their related sustainability, ecosystem, cybersecurity, and go-to-market strategies.

Companies assessed and ranked include:

Market Leaders: Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, GE Vernova

Mainstream: Hitachi Energy, ABB

Followers: Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Inc., Honeywell

"As capacity problems hamstring electricity networks and distributed renewable assets complicate grid management, the operational improvement and expansion of energy grids have rapidly become top priorities for operators and utilities. Consequently, technologies – from digital grid twins and AI forecasting software to virtual substations and advanced metering – which improve planning and operational efficiency have become essential. Transmission and distribution operators, as well as utilities, are increasingly seeking partnerships with vendors who offer these digital solutions," explains Daniel Burge, Research Analyst at ABI Research.

Schneider Electric positioned first thanks to its market-leading innovations in ADMS, DERMS, OMS, energy and energy flexibility trading, virtual substations, and cybersecurity offerings. Schneider Electric also boasts exceptional market presence, a uniquely strong ecosystem approach, and a firm commitment to sustainability and sustainable improvement across its suite of energy grid solutions.

According to Burge, "Those operating energy networks are experiencing acute pressures to adapt to critical challenges - from every angle. They must plan and expand total grid capacity to account for rising demand, improve their monitoring, maintenance, and bidirectional energy management practices to accommodate for the spread of privately-owned energy assets, and handle grid congestion driven by renewable intermittency. Therefore, when digitalizing their networks, system operators will benefit most from partnerships with those vendors offering a full range of high-quality, innovative, and synergized software and hardware solutions."

While Schneider Electric, Siemens, and GE Vernova led the overall rankings, other ranked vendors are also rapidly innovating in this relatively nascent market. Hitachi Energy, which narrowly missed the top three, has produced the industry's first dedicated AI solution – Nostradamus AI - and is driving the development of complex wildlife management solutions. Likewise, Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Inc.'s novel approach to substation monitoring is one to watch.

"Evidently, as the market for energy grid digital solutions matures, it will find no shortage of technological innovation – or competition," Burge concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's Energy Grid Digitalization Technologies Competitive Ranking report. This report is part of the company's Smart Energy for Enterprises and Industries research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

