AI in Sports Market worth $2.61 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

AI is revolutionizing the sports industry by enhancing various aspects such as player performance, fan engagement, operations, and decision-making. For instance, AI-driven player analytics are used real-time to prevent injuries, while predictive algorithms help optimize game strategies. Additionally, AI is improving fan experiences through personalized content and interactive features. The market is also evolving with the rise of smart stadiums, automatic content creation, and the integration of augmented and virtual reality. These advancements are transforming the sports sector, opening up new opportunities for growth and greater participation.

Scope of the Report

By Offering, Technology, Sports Type, End User, and Region
Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America
Companies covered The major players in the AI in Sports Market are Cisco Systems (US), IBM (US), Intel (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), SAP SE (Germany), Ericsson (Sweden), Oracle (US), Stats Perform (US), Tech Mahindra (India), Sportradar AG (Switzerland), HCL Technologies (India), Extreme Networks (US), Salesforce (US), SAS Institute (US), Catapult Group (Australia), Genius Sports (UK), Kitman Labs (Ireland), PlaySight (Israel), Quantiphi (US), SciSports (Netherlands), Spiideo (Sweden), Sportlogiq (Canada), ChyronHego Corporation (US), TruMedia Networks (US)

By Sports Type, e-Sports is expected to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The e-sports sector is expected to grow significantly faster than other gaming categories, primarily due to its digital nature, which allows AI technologies to be seamlessly integrated into the virtual environment. For example, AI competitors developed by Google and OpenAI have been used in high-profile contests, such as the Dota 2 competition, where an OpenAI bot played against professional gamers.

Moreover, performance evaluation has also become more efficient with AI systems that focus on analytics. AI has revolutionized performance evaluation in e-sports by analyzing large datasets to identify trends and opponent strategies. e-Sports teams use this data to refine their gameplay in real time. Mobalytics, an American e-sports company, for instance, leverages AI to provide personalized insights, helping gamers improve their performance by highlighting strengths and areas for growth.

Furthermore, AI is also transforming the experience of players in virtual games. Anaconda, an operating system for AI, supports AHDS (Artificial Human Decision Systems) by making content recommendations and facilitating chat moderation on platforms like Twitch, enhancing the quality of the gaming experience. Adopting AI-driven systems is particularly beneficial given the highly informed and digitally active audience of e-Sports. This quick and seamless integration helps grow the market by attracting more players and enhancing their engagement.

Based on End User, Sports Teams segment will hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

The sports teams segment is projected to account for the largest market size in AI in Sports Market during the forecast period owing to its actual implementation in enhancing performance, conceptualizing strategies, and engaging fans. Teams have begun employing AI-driven systems such as performance analysis systems and injury preventive systems to remain competitive. For instance, Manchester City, a football team, applies the tactical analysis of AI where they can change strategies during a match.

Moreover, AI is improving decision-making in data-intensive areas such as talent scouting. For example, systems like IBM's Watsonx assess a player's potential based on statistics and determine which teams would be the best fit. Wearable technologies in sports, such as those from Catapult Sports, use intelligent AI systems to monitor a player's on-field performance and health metrics, enhancing training processes and helping to reduce injuries.

Another important factor is fan engagement. AI programs, such as chatbots and recommendation engines, enhance engagement and lead to increased sales of tickets and merchandise. For instance, NBA teams and other American sports organizations have implemented AI technology to enhance fan interaction with the team through 3D technology.

By Offering, solutions are expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

The solutions segment of the AI in Sports Market is expected to maintain the largest share during the forecast period due to their practical applications in enhancing performance, strategies, and fan engagement. Solutions such as advanced analytics platforms, computer vision tools, and predictive modeling are designed to deliver intelligent insights that support informed decision-making.

For instance, Catapult analytical platform is an example of analytics suite that most teams use to track the players' performance, control injuries, and adjust training regimes. In the same way, computer vision technology from HawkEye Company in sports is used to make calls during the game using real-time information, for example, goal line technology in soccer. Furthermore, it also helps coaches and the entire team create methods for the games through game analysis by using predictive analytics and looking at previous and current statistics to foresee what the other team will do.

These solutions combine AI features with devices such as cameras and wearables to form an integrated system that improves productivity. Teams and organizations are implementing more of these tools powered by AI to enhance the competitive edge and provide rich experiences for the audiences, for instance, through personalized content suggestions or active participation during live events.

Top Key Companies in AI in Sports Market:

The major vendors covered in the AI in Sports Market are Cisco (US), IBM (US), Intel (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), SAP SE (Germany), Ericsson (Sweden), Oracle (US), Stats Perform (US), Tech Mahindra (India), Sportradar AG (Switzerland), HCL Technologies (India), Extreme Networks (US), Salesforce (US), SAS Institute (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the AI in Sports Market.

