SINGAPORE, NEW YORK and BERLIN, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the era of AI Commerce, Parcel Perform champions the need for businesses to 'Think Bigger on AI.' As Artificial Intelligence (AI) fundamentally reshapes how consumers discover, evaluate, and choose online shops, e-commerce sales are increasingly won through superior experience and demonstrable reliability.

Parcel Perform, the leading AI-powered Delivery Experience Platform, today announces a pivotal advancement: the deep integration of AI Decision Intelligence across its platform. This core capability empowers e-commerce businesses to achieve the foundational delivery experience excellence needed to become and remain the consumer's preferred choice.

"The dawn of AI Commerce fundamentally changed the rules for attracting and retaining customers," said Dr. Arne Jeroschewski, CEO and Co-Founder of Parcel Perform. "Our focus has always been on providing the bedrock for exceptional delivery experiences. Now, we're amplifying this core strength with AI Decision Intelligence to ensure our clients win by becoming the top choice for shoppers—with or without AI assistants."

In the world of AI Commerce, Businesses must deliver unambiguous excellence. This is crucial because AI-driven tools will guide consumers using proven performance. Our AI Decision Intelligence helps our clients achieve operational superiority. It offers several key features.

For example, proactive AI Data Monitoring provide constant oversight of e-commerce data to flag disruptions and ensure operational integrity. Daily AI Summaries support continuous insights for operational learning. Furthermore, targeted AI Recommendations enable swift and effective action. This operational superiority directly builds consumer preference. It is also clearly understood by AI evaluators.

"We are moving beyond simple data provision to fostering predictive insights and intelligent automation. This prepares businesses for a world where AI doesn't just assist consumers; it actively shapes their purchasing paths," Dr. Jeroschewski continued.

"The urgency for businesses is to adapt to these new consumer demands, which AI will efficiently identify and promote. Our platform's core AI Decision Intelligence relies on powerful support tools. A key example is the AI Navigator. This tool is a chat interface that allows users to interact with our language models and vast platform data. With AI Decision Intelligence, our clients build operations that are truly efficient. These operations also deliver high-quality experiences, which are essential for earning consumer trust and loyalty in this disruptive era of AI Commerce."

How Parcel Perform's AI Decision Intelligence Enhances Key E-commerce Experiences

Parcel Perform's AI Decision Intelligence is a comprehensive platform capability that enhances every stage of the e-commerce journey. Its suite of integrated AI tools delivers tailored benefits across Parcel Perform's core experiences:

Optimizing the Checkout Experience: AI Decision Intelligence transforms the checkout by ensuring delivery promises are both compelling and reliable. It leverages vast e-commerce logistics data and predictive analytics to provide hyper-accurate Estimated Delivery Dates and optimizes carrier selection in real-time, increasing conversion and customer confidence from the first interaction.

Elevating the Post-Purchase & Delivery Experience: After the purchase, AI Decision Intelligence provides proactive control and transparent communication. Proactive AI Data Monitoring and AI Performance Alerts identify and flag potential disruptions during transit, enabling swift intervention. Daily AI Summaries power personalized, timely updates to customers, reducing "Where Is My Order?" (WISMO) inquiries and building trust through a consistently superior delivery experience.

Streamlining the Returns Management Experience: AI Decision Intelligence makes returns management seamless and intelligent. Targeted AI Recommendations optimize return routing for cost-effectiveness and customer convenience. Deeper analytics help businesses identify root causes of returns, contributing to overall operational improvements.

Empowering the E-Commerce Logistics Experience: For e-commerce logistics teams, AI Decision Intelligence offers comprehensive command and strategic insight. Out-of-the-box Business Intelligence provides a 360-degree view of performance across all experiences, identifying trends and optimization opportunities. The AI Navigator accelerates team productivity by simplifying complex tasks and guiding users to leverage the platform's full capabilities for data-driven decision-making.



This commitment to AI-driven excellence is built upon Parcel Perform's non-negotiable foundation of data quality. Processing millions of data points, the platform ensures the accuracy and completeness essential for reliable AI Decision Intelligence. This ensures our AI helps businesses achieve genuine operational excellence, and that their strengths are clear to their customers.

"AI Commerce isn't a distant future; it's actively shaping consumer behavior today. Success hinges on delivering an experience so consistently excellent that it becomes the clear choice for consumers, often highlighted through AI-driven channels," stated Dr. Arne Jeroschewski.

"Businesses embedding practical, data-driven AI to elevate their service quality are those whose offerings will resonate most strongly with consumers in the AI Commerce landscape. Our platform makes sophisticated AI accessible. Our AI Decision Intelligence framework ensures e-commerce logistics teams build reliable, high-performing operations that win consumer trust and ensure their merits are properly factored by the AI systems increasingly guiding commerce."

About Parcel Perform

Built on the industry's most comprehensive e-commerce logistics data, Parcel Perform is the leading AI-powered Delivery Experience Platform, centered around AI Decision Intelligence. The company provides businesses with essential AI tools—including proactive AI Data Monitoring, Daily AI Summaries, targeted AI Recommendations, AI Performance Alerts, Out-of-the-box Business Intelligence, and the AI Navigator—to optimize operations, personalize the customer journey, and transform e-commerce logistics into a key driver of customer satisfaction and loyalty. With its AI-first approach, Parcel Perform enables businesses worldwide to ensure their delivery experience meets the highest standards, master proactive control, and lead by becoming the preferred choice for consumers in an AI-driven world. Get started at www.parcelperform.com .

