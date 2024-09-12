Parcel Perform Launches Partnership Program to Revolutionize E-Commerce Delivery Experience and Logistics

AUSTIN, Texas and AMSTERDAM and SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parcel Perform, the leading E-commerce Data & Delivery Experience Platform, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking partnership program, setting a new standard for collaboration in the e-commerce logistics industry. This strategic partnership program empowers key players in the e-commerce logistics industry to redefine their value proposition and elevate customer experiences through Parcel Perform's platform, technology, and services.

"Parcel Perform's Partnership Program is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation and shared success in the e-commerce delivery experience and logistics landscape," said Arne Jeroschweski, CEO of Parcel Perform. "We've meticulously designed this program to provide partners with the tools, enriched data, and support they need to not only enhance their existing offerings but to truly revolutionize their businesses. Together, we'll shape the future of e-commerce logistics."

Parcel Perform's AI-driven platform, built on the industry's most comprehensive tracking data foundation, equips partners with unparalleled capabilities. Our platform is designed to elevate your business through seamless integration, advanced technology, and global connectivity.

Unmatched Revenue Generation: By integrating our advanced parcel tracking capabilities and logistics solutions into your existing portfolio, you open the door to new revenue streams while enhancing customer satisfaction with excellent delivery experiences.

Holistic E-commerce Solutions: Expand your service offerings with an end-to-end e-commerce experience, from checkout to delivery and beyond, encompassing returns, logistics operations, and data-driven management.

Leverage a Global Carrier Network: With access to 1,078+ carrier partners worldwide, partners can easily expand their global reach and capabilities without the need for heavy IT investments. This ensures your clients have the best in class services no matter where they operate.

Partnering for Growth: Parcel Perform's Approach to Collaboration

In the fast-evolving and competitive world of e-commerce and logistics, Parcel Perform has built a program to help key players in the e-commerce logistics industry unlock new opportunities and generate shared value.

Parcel Perform's Referral Partnership Program offers businesses the opportunity to expand their service offerings without taking on additional risk. By joining the program, businesses can provide their customers with access to Parcel Perform's advanced platform and technology, while earning referral fees for every successful introduction. It's an easy way to enhance service portfolios and boost revenue.

Our Reseller Partnership Program helps logistics service providers expand their product portfolio and increase revenue, and offer Parcel Perform's solutions under their brand. Partners can offer their customers a complete suite of e-commerce delivery experience and logistics tools, further solidifying their position as a trusted provider.

Our Strategic Alliance Partnership Program promotes innovation through collaboration. By co-developing and co-marketing with leading technology providers, Parcel Perform aims to pioneer cutting-edge delivery experiences and logistics solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses and consumers alike.

The Last Mile Partnership Program has been key to Parcel Perform's unparalleled data access across its global network of last-mile partners. By leveraging Parcel Perform's data integration and aggregation capabilities, carriers ensure unmatched visibility to strengthen their market positioning. By establishing full coverage of all available last-mile services, providers can tap into growth opportunities, capturing additional volume and market share while gaining access to unique market insights.

Partner Advantages: Unlocking Shared Success

Parcel Perform amplifies partner growth through co-marketing, enabling joint success stories, case studies, webinars, and social campaigns. This collaborative approach strengthens industry connections and positions partners as thought leaders and innovators.

All partners will also be assigned a dedicated Partner Manager, who will guide them every step of the way, ensuring seamless onboarding, comprehensive enablement, and continuous support. Parcel Perform will also ensure that partner businesses benefit from in-depth training and ongoing assistance from Parcel Perform's Sales and Solution Consulting teams, keeping partners at the forefront of industry advancements.

"We've already built successful collaborations with numerous key players in the industry, and we firmly believe Parcel Perform is at the forefront of e-commerce logistics, leveraging our extensive data and robust network. Our partnership program is designed to further revolutionize the industry, creating winning propositions for all participants. We're excited to empower businesses of all sizes to achieve unparalleled success in the e-commerce landscape." - Arne Jeroschewski, Founder and CEO of Parcel Perform

What some of our partners have to say about our collaboration

Supply Chain Visibility: Overhaul

"Overhaul is committed to helping businesses achieve supply chain excellence by providing them with real-time data and actionable insights that can improve their efficiency, reliability, and profitability. We are delighted to partner with Parcel Perform, a leader in e-commerce logistics, to offer enhanced solutions to our customers and help them achieve a new level of supply chain visibility."

- David Warrick, EVP of Enterprise at Overhaul.

- Learn more about our partnership here

3PL Fulfillment: byrd

"As a European fulfillment platform that works with multiple carriers across the region, it's crucial that we have a reliable partner who is capable of handling the highest degree of data complexity and delivering insights that help our customers make informed decisions and improve operational efficiency. We have also noticed an increased interest from fast-growing D2C brands in Parcel Perform's solution to elevate their post-purchase experience, and we are proud to provide them with this opportunity."

- Petra Dobrocka, CCO and Founder of byrd

- Learn more about our partnership here .

Logistics Risk Management: Cabrella

"As the President and Founder of Cabrella, I am thrilled about this partnership. Our dedication to providing actionable insights that minimize risk remains unwavering. Partnering with Parcel Perform puts real-time data at the heart of our offering, enabling our security team to do what they do best–better protect our clients and their customers"

- Benjamin Meskin, President and Founder of Cabrella

- Learn more about our partnership here

Carrier Integration Partner: DHL

"We are thrilled to collaborate closely with Parcel Perform to deliver an exceptional delivery experience for our shared customer base. Parcel Perform's deep integration capabilities, data-driven approach, and flexible enterprise services align seamlessly with our vision to advance the industry together.Since the beginning of our partnership, we've ensured that all merchants receive full visibility on their DHL shipments, along with all the necessary information, through the fastest and most scalable integration available."

- Christoph Hempsch, Senior Vice President Product Management Parcel at DHL

- Learn more about our partnership here

Establish a collaborative venture with a recognized leader in e-commerce logistics and unlock access to new markets and opportunities. Together, we'll accelerate innovation and deliver transformative value to the industry. Join our exclusive partner network and position your organization for sustained growth and success.

About Parcel Perform

Parcel Perform is the next-generation E-Commerce Data & Delivery Experience Platform that pushes beyond traditional post-purchase boundaries. We empower businesses to streamline every stage of the e-commerce journey, from checkout to delivery and beyond, including returns, logistics operations, and data-driven management. Built on the industry's most comprehensive data foundation, our AI-driven platform eliminates data silos, ensuring the insights and agility e-commerce businesses need to adapt and thrive. We offer end-to-end solutions with a future-proof approach, guiding businesses along a best-practice path for rapid time-to-value and long-term success. Our global reach and extensive carrier network make us the ideal partner to fuel growth for ambitious e-commerce businesses, marketplaces, and top-tier 3PLs worldwide, such as Nespresso, Shopify, Zalando, Puma, Wayfair, Geodis, and Overhaul.

