Parcel Perform Defines 'GEO' for E-Commerce with Launch of AI Commerce Visibility

Brands can now track, analyze and optimize their visibility across AI shopping agents like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini.

SINGAPORE, CHICAGO and BERLIN, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI shopping agents are reshaping how consumers discover and buy products—creating a new mandate for e-commerce brands. Today, Parcel Perform, the leading Delivery Experience Platform, unveiled the enterprise beta of AI Commerce Visibility under the slogan "Found by AI, Chosen by Shoppers." It is the first solution built for e-commerce businesses to monitor, analyze and improve visibility across AI shopping platforms.

AI Commerce Visibility is the first platform to bridge brand visibility directly to operational performance. When a shopper asks, "What's the best online store for running shoes in NYC?", the AI's answer isn't just based on keywords and product descriptions. It also analyzes real-world data like delivery speed and return policies to find the "best" brand. This is the new discipline of Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)—and unlike SEO, it's won by proving real-world performance.

"The shift to AI-driven discovery is happening faster than anyone predicted. 39% of consumers now use AI for product exploration. The biggest risk for brands is now no longer a bad ad campaign—it's complete invisibility," said Dr. Arne Jeroschewski, CEO and Co-Founder of Parcel Perform.

He added, "There is more to visibility than doubling down on the old SEO playbook and playing a volume game. The era of AI Commerce will be won on operational performance, not marketing promises. Brands that understand how AI assesses their product offering today will dominate AI commerce tomorrow. We are launching AI Commerce Visibility in beta today to partner with leading brands on this challenge, and it is our mission to give every brand the power to prove their operational excellence, ensuring they are not just found by AI, but are ultimately the first and best choice for shoppers."

How AI Shopping Agents Evaluate E-Commerce Brands

AI Commerce Visibility answers the critical question: "How do AI agents recommend brands, products, and channels?" Four capabilities are the key to achieve the goals of brands around AI visibility:

Focus: AI Commerce Lens Provides a complete, 360-degree view of your brand's AI Commerce presence. It analyzes the four critical dimensions—Brand Visibility, Product Dominance, Channel Attribution, and AI Trust Signals—that determine whether AI agents recommend your brand or steer shoppers to competitors.

Provides a complete, 360-degree view of your brand's AI Commerce presence. It analyzes the four critical dimensions—Brand Visibility, Product Dominance, Channel Attribution, and AI Trust Signals—that determine whether AI agents recommend your brand or steer shoppers to competitors. Monitor: Decode AI Presence Reveals visibility gaps across all major AI platforms: ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Google AI Overviews, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, DeepSeek, and Grok. It tracks the high-intent e-commerce prompts that drive purchases and monitors performance by country, market, and language.

Reveals visibility gaps across all major AI platforms: ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Google AI Overviews, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, DeepSeek, and Grok. It tracks the high-intent e-commerce prompts that drive purchases and monitors performance by country, market, and language. Insights: Benchmark Competitors Instantly compare your AI share of voice against competitors with a comprehensive AI Visibility Score. The platform tracks ranking changes to strategically capture high-value recommendations and diagnoses AI sentiment, pinpointing negative trends before they erode consumer trust.

Instantly compare your AI share of voice against competitors with a comprehensive AI Visibility Score. The platform tracks ranking changes to strategically capture high-value recommendations and diagnoses AI sentiment, pinpointing negative trends before they erode consumer trust. Action: Fix AI Commerce Presence Move from passive monitoring to active optimization with a prioritized action plan. The platform analyzes the sources AI agents trust most, delivering custom recommendations to improve product listings, webstore structure, and operational trust signals, turning your brand into an AI-preferred choice.

AI Commerce Visibility is a new solution from Parcel Perform, designed to get a brand found by AI. This powerful new capability works in tandem with the rest of the Parcel Perform platform—which includes Post-Purchase Experience, Checkout Experience, Logistics Experience, and Returns Experience—to ensure that brands are consistently chosen by shoppers. Enterprise and mid-market retailers interested in AI Commerce Visibility can request access to Parcel Perform's beta at www.parcelperform.com.

About Parcel Perform

Parcel Perform (www.parcelperform.com) is the leading AI Delivery Experience Platform, enabling brands to thrive in the age of AI Commerce by connecting AI Visibility with operational excellence and customer retention. Built on the industry's most comprehensive logistics data—tracking over 1,100+ carriers, 155+ event types, and 36+ languages—the platform offers a full suite of solutions: AI Commerce Visibility, Checkout Experience, Post-Purchase Experience, Returns Experience, and Logistics Experience. All solutions are powered by the company's central intelligence layer, AI Decision Intelligence, with the new AI Commerce Visibility solution connecting a brand's visibility across AI shopping agents to its actual delivery performance.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2805612/AI_commerce_visibility_press_release.jpg