Agrochemicals Market to be Worth $288.04 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global agrochemicals market size is expected to reach USD 288.04 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2023 to 2030. This increase can be attributed by the need of fertilizers and awareness among insecticides and fertilizers among consumers. Rapid industrialization and population growth have reduced the amount of arable land available, which has led to an increase in the use of agrochemicals such fertilizers and plant growth regulators, which has further fueled market expansion. The agrochemicals sector has also benefited from the rising demand for crops as animal feed and fiber in the textile industry.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The fertilizers product segment dominated the market with 66.8% revenue share in 2022 as they are very useful for the proper growth and nutrition of the crops.

Asia Pacific dominated the market due to factors like the presence of agro-based industries including vegetable oil manufacturing, textiles, sugar, and animal husbandry.

The fruits and vegetables application segment is expected to expand with highest CAGR of 3.7%. This growth can be attributed by the high demand of fruits and vegetables from health enthusiast.

Agrium, Bayer CropScience, and Yara International were some of the key manufacturers in 2021 with distribution facilities spread across all regions.

Read full market research report, "Agrochemicals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Fertilizers, Crop Protection Chemicals), By Application (Cereal & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Agrochemicals Market Growth & Trends

In 2022, fertilizers dominated the market for agrochemicals. Due of their low cost and simple availability, phosphate and nitrogen fertilizers were most frequently used. The demand for bio fertilizers has increased due to the recent trend of organic farming, which completely forgoes chemical-based fertilizers.

The market for agrochemicals was dominated by the fertilizer category. The pressure on agricultural land is rising due to the rising crop and food demand around the world, so farmers are using more fertilizer to boost crop production and yield. Plant growth regulators such as auxins and cytokinins are expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period. Growing popularity of organic farming is expected to be a major driver of this segment, increasing its penetration in the market over the analysis period.

The growing concern regarding environmental safety among consumers and industrialists is influencing manufacturers to launch eco-friendly agrochemical products that have no or minimal impact on the environment. The companies operating in agrochemicals market are consistently engaged in R&D and developing innovative and eco-friendly products. For instance, Clariant is offering bio-based green agricultural adjuvant "Synergen OS". This product is made up of methylated seed oil.

Asia Pacific accounted for maximum ammonium phosphate consumption in 2022. The region, led by China, was the largest manufacturer and consumer of fertilizers and other agrochemicals in the same year. The economies of most of the countries in this region including India, China, and Japan are dependent on agriculture, which has increased the demand for fertilizers thereby increasing the demand for ammonium phosphates.

Europe was the largest consumer of nitric acid and held around half of the total consumption. This region, led by countries such as Sweden and Spain, has witnessed growth in its agriculture sector, driving the demand for nitric acid and ammonium nitrate. Other countries in this region, such as Russia and Ukraine located in East Europe, are known for manufacturing explosives such as bombs. This has also played a key role in the growth of the market for ammonium nitrate, and hence, nitric acid.

Agrochemicals Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global agrochemicals market report on the basis of basis of product, application and region:

Agrochemicals Market - Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Fertilizer

Nitrogenous



Phosphatic



Potassic



Secondary Fertilizers (Calcium, Magnesium, and Sulfur Fertilizers)



Others

Crop Protection Chemicals

Herbicides



Insecticides



Fungicides



Others

Plant Growth Regulators

Others

Agrochemicals Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Cereal & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Agrochemicals Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Agrochemicals Market

Clariant AG

BASF SE

Huntsman International LLC

Bayer AG

The DOW Chemical Company

Solvay

Nufarm

Evonik Industries AG

Croda International Plc

Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

Ashland, Inc.

Land O' Lakes, Inc.

FMC Corp.

ADAMA Ltd.

Stepan Company

Crop Protection Chemicals Market - The global crop protection chemicals market size is expected to reach USD 66.7 billion by 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030. Industry growth is majorly driven by the rising consumption of food across the globe due to the increasing population. For instance, Asia Pacific is a significant contributor to the global population.

Biofertilizers Market - The global biofertilizers market size is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for organically produced food products across emerging economies backed with growing economic stability is the key boost to the marketspace.

Biological Seed Treatment Market - The global biological seed treatment market size is projected to reach USD 3.25 billion by 2030, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 12.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising inclination of consumers toward pesticide-free crops is likely to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Biological treatment uses naturally-derived raw materials to protect seeds from various pests and diseases.

