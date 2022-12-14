Agricultural Surfactants Market to be Worth $2.0 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global agricultural surfactants market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030. An increase in the world population is fostering the demand for food, which is propelling the growth of the industry.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The anionic type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to product properties, such as increasing the efficiency of pesticides, and applicability across the agrochemicals industry.

The herbicides application segment dominated the industry in 2021 owing to the high preference for herbicides in agriculture. The insecticides segment is likely to grow at a steady CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on substrate, the synthetic segment is expected to dominate the industry by 2030 owing to the demand for pesticides in farming.

Based on crop type, the cereals & grains segment dominated the market in 2021 due to the high population worldwide. The fruits & vegetables segment is likely to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising health awareness among consumers.

Read 150-page market research report, "Agricultural Surfactants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Anionic, Cationic), By Application (Herbicides, Insecticides), By Substrate (Synthetic, Bio-based) By Crop Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Agricultural Surfactants Market Growth & Trends

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the industry as it disrupted the supply chain causing a shortage of raw materials, and further inflating prices. The shrinking arable lands and rising need for agricultural products have propelled the demand for agricultural surfactants in applications, such as herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides, among others, and increased the efficiency of these pesticides. It led to a positive impact on growth. Mergers & acquisitions, agreements, R&D activities, and expansions are the key strategies adopted by industry players.

For instance, in August 2021, Univar Solutions Inc., a global chemical and ingredient distributor, agreed to serve as Solvay's distribution partner in the Brazilian agrochemical sector. The new arrangement covers Solvay's agrochemical defensives, adjuvants, and fertilizers product line and will assist Brazil's rapidly increasing agricultural industry. Asia Pacific held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. Europe is anticipated to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast period. The market growth in APAC is attributed to the rising demand for agricultural surfactants in pesticide applications. In February 2022, Clariant launched Vita 100% bio-based surfactants and Polyethylene Glycols (PEGs) line, accelerating the transition to renewable carbon and eliminating fossil carbon from the production chain.

Agricultural Surfactants Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global agricultural surfactants market based on type, application, substrate, crop type, and region:

Agricultural Surfactants Market - Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Non-ionic

Anionic

Cationic

Amphoteric

Agricultural Surfactants Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Others

Agricultural Surfactants Market - Substrate Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Synthetic

Bio-based

Agricultural Surfactants Market - Crop Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Agricultural Surfactants Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Ukraine

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



ASEAN

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players in Agricultural Surfactants Market

Clariant

Evonik Industries

BASF SE

Dow DuPont

Solvay

Bayer AG

Nufarm

Huntsman International LLC

Croda International Plc

Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

Stepan Company

Wilbur-Ellis Holdings, Inc

