AEC Firms Modernize File Data Storage in 4300+ Locations Worldwide with the Nasuni File Data Platform

Nasuni's Growth in the AEC Sector Since 2021 Highlights the Industry's Accelerated Digital Transformation Strategies and the Need to Protect Critical Data

BOSTON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation, a leading provider of file data services, today announced increased demand for the Nasuni File Data Platform from the global AEC (architecture, engineering, construction) industry. Nasuni is enabling its AEC customers to speed up their digital transformation by modernizing their file storage and protection infrastructure; this ultimately makes data more accessible from the cloud, while providing more effective data protection and unparalleled ransomware recovery capabilities.

Since 2021, Nasuni has grown its AEC customer base helping more than 190 customers in over 4,300 locations (27 countries worldwide) to enhance data management, adopt next-level building information modelling (BIM) tools, and facilitate complex collaborations using global file shares.

The Nasuni File Data Platform gives companies the infinite scale of the cloud, while providing superior edge performance and unrivalled data protection and security through its data file services (including Nasuni Ransomware Protection and Nasuni Access Anywhere). It achieves this by consolidating data silos, providing 24/7 business continuity, optimizing user productivity, delivering enhanced business insights, and offering the ability to choose multiple cloud providers. Hybrid cloud technology delivers critical performance benefits from the edge, enabling organizations to achieve more effective collaboration and sharing on large data sets and files at a regional or global scale.

"The AEC industry's entire business is dependent on file data and is in the midst of seismic change, with more digital solutions across entire value chains, and innovative data use cases like digital twins, design automation, BIM products, and trialling artificial intelligence (AI)-based knowledge management to remain competitive and take operations to the next level", said David Grant, President of Nasuni. "These capabilities, underpinned by cloud-based file and object storage, managed by the Nasuni File Data Platform, improve organizations' competitiveness by optimizing their processes and enabling enhanced collaboration, sharing, and data protection."

The Nasuni File Data Platform integrates and supports applications like Adobe InDesign, Autodesk Revit, Dassault CATIA CAD, Siemens Teamcenter, and Windows® File Copy. Nasuni's intelligent edge caching allows AEC firms to leverage the infinite scale of cloud object storage of their choosing while meeting the needs of hybridized work environments and maintaining high performance data accessibility even for local and remote offices.

Research in 2022 indicates that the construction industry is, alongside the education sector, the most likely target of ransomware attacks, making data protection and the ability to instantly recover from attacks without tying up internal resources imperative to maintaining competitive business operations. "The Nasuni-Azure snapshotting approach just works," said Joe Marando, CIO at global architecture firm, JERDE. "If ransomware hits, you just go back and restore your data from right before the attack, and you get your data back. I love the file recovery functionality with Nasuni."

Ramboll, a leading AEC firm founded in Denmark, with 16,500 employees in 35 countries and 300 remote offices, partners with clients to create the infrastructure behind sustainable societies. The company was relying on physical and virtual storage systems, backed by NetApp SnapMirror, at many of its global offices. The challenge of maintaining this worldwide infrastructure was significant, yet Nasuni successfully replaced their existing infrastructure with ease.

"We would have to do multiple updates on a weekly basis," recalls IT Project Manager, Morten Madsen of Ramboll. "[the current system] was not a scalable solution for a company of our size." Madsen selected the Nasuni File Data Platform to address the company's storage, backup, and management problems and today, Ramboll trusts more than 3 petabytes (PB) of global file data to be stored, protected, and managed by Nasuni.

APi Group, JERDE, Kimley-Horn, McLaren, Perkins+Will, Ramboll, SMEC (Snowy Mountains Engineering Corporation), Voessing, and the Walsh Group have also selected Nasuni to modernize their legacy file infrastructure, gain more value from IT investments, and recover from cyberattacks like ransomware in minutes. To learn more about how Nasuni is enabling the AEC industry to reduce file storage costs, improve collaboration, and enhance resiliency, please visit our customer case studies.

