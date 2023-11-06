AdTech Market worth $1,496.2 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The necessity for efficient advertising in a changing digital environment, the increasing significance of user privacy and data protection, and technological improvements will all have an impact on the AdTech business in the future. AdTech businesses are likely to prosper in the changing ecosystem if they respond to these developments and concentrate on providing value to both users and advertisers.

The AdTech Market is projected to grow from USD 579.4 billion in 2023 to USD 1,496.2 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The AdTech Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to various business drivers like the increasing demand for data-informed marketing strategies, the growing popularity of audio streaming and podcasts for audio advertising is also responsible for driving the market's growth.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019–2030 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2030 Forecast units USD (Billion) Segments covered Offering, Advertising Type, Advertising Media, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Meta (US), Google (US), Amazon (US), Adobe (US), Yahoo (US), Zeta (US), Microsoft (US), Celtra (US), Basis Technologies (US), Luna (US), NextRoll (US), Quantcast (US), Criteo (France), Affle (India), InMobi (India), Demandbase (US), The Trade Desk (US), Adform (Denmark), Equativ (France), Tremor International (Israel), Innovid (US), Mediaocean (US), DoubleVerify (US), Magnite (US), Copy.ai (US), Nickelytics (US), C Wire (Switzerland), Cavai (Norway), Titan Digital (US), Glimpse Protocol (UK), StackAdapt (Canada), Cosmose AI (Singapore), Vidsy (UK), and Linkby (Australia).

By services, managed services to register for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment of the AdTech Market is growing rapidly. The managed services are vital in properly functioning AdTech solutions. These services are designed to help businesses efficiently navigate the complexities of digital advertising, offering various solutions from campaign management to data analytics. A key driving factor behind the increasing demand for managed services is the intensifying competition in the digital advertising landscape. As AdTech becomes more intricate, companies seek external expertise to optimize their ad campaigns, reach their target audiences, and maximize return on investment.

By solution, Data Management Platform (DMP) to register for the highest market size during the forecast period

By solutions, the DMP segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Advancements in advertising technologies include the development of cross-device targeting capabilities. DMPs can now track users across multiple devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. This allows advertisers to deliver more consistent and relevant ad experiences across all devices. Several factors, including the increasing demand for targeted advertising, the growth of digital advertising, and the increasing availability of data, drive the growth of the DMP market.

By region, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is witnessing significant technological innovation in the AdTech Market. Its expansion is primarily attributed to several driving forces, including the robust growth of the digital landscape, the increasing prevalence of internet access, and the widespread adoption of smartphones. Countries such as China, India, and Indonesia have emerged as pivotal destinations for advertisers seeking to connect with a vast and diverse audience. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is currently experiencing a surge in programmatic advertising, bolstered by the integration of AI and machine learning technologies, which enable advertisers to achieve more precise targeting and real-time campaign optimization.

Top Key Companies in AdTech Market:

Some major players in the AdTech Market include Meta (US), Google (US), Amazon (US), Adobe (US), Yahoo (US), Zeta (US), Microsoft (US), Celtra (US), Basis Technologies (US), Luna (US), NextRoll (US), Quantcast (US), Criteo (France), Affle (India), InMobi (India), Demandbase (US), The Trade Desk (US), Adform (Denmark), Equativ (France), Tremor International (Israel), Innovid (US), Mediaocean (US), DoubleVerify (US), Magnite (US), Copy.ai (US), Nickelytics (US), C Wire (Switzerland), Cavai (Norway), Titan Digital (US), Glimpse Protocol (UK), StackAdapt (Canada), Cosmose AI (Singapore), Vidsy (UK), and Linkby (Australia).

Recent Developments:

In August 2023 , Meta acquired Kustomer, a customer relationship management (CRM) platform, for USD 1 billion . This acquisition is seen as a way for Meta to expand its advertising business to include more customer data.

, Meta acquired Kustomer, a customer relationship management (CRM) platform, for . This acquisition is seen as a way for Meta to expand its advertising business to include more customer data. In August 2023 , Amazon Ads launched a Household Reach and Frequency measurement reporting capability, which allowed Streaming TV (STV) advertisers to measure the effectiveness of their STV campaigns more accurately and to plan and optimize their campaigns more effectively. With this release, advertisers can now access reach and frequency insights both at the viewer and household level.

, Amazon Ads launched a Household Reach and Frequency measurement reporting capability, which allowed Streaming TV (STV) advertisers to measure the effectiveness of their STV campaigns more accurately and to plan and optimize their campaigns more effectively. With this release, advertisers can now access reach and frequency insights both at the viewer and household level. In August 2023 , Zeta launched a Snowflake Native App, Customer Growth Intelligence (CGI), on Snowflake Marketplace. This new offering enhances and extends the deep integration between the two companies, sharing a vision to reinvent how enterprises ingest, store, synthesize, surface, and activate consumer data to make complex solutions simpler for marketers.

, Zeta launched a Snowflake Native App, Customer Growth Intelligence (CGI), on Snowflake Marketplace. This new offering enhances and extends the deep integration between the two companies, sharing a vision to reinvent how enterprises ingest, store, synthesize, surface, and activate consumer data to make complex solutions simpler for marketers. In July 2023 , Meta and Microsoft partnered to bring Meta's advertising platform to Microsoft's cloud computing platform, Azure. This partnership will allow Meta to reach a wider audience of advertisers and provide them with more data and insights.

, Meta and Microsoft partnered to bring Meta's advertising platform to Microsoft's cloud computing platform, Azure. This partnership will allow Meta to reach a wider audience of advertisers and provide them with more data and insights. In June 2023 , Adobe unveiled Generative Recolor (beta), the first integration of Adobe Firefly in Adobe Illustrator, enabling designers to quickly experiment with colors using simple text prompts. The new release advances Adobe's vision of empowering creators of every skill level with Firefly as a creative co-pilot, bringing their visions to life at the speed of imagination.

, Adobe unveiled Generative Recolor (beta), the first integration of Adobe Firefly in Adobe Illustrator, enabling designers to quickly experiment with colors using simple text prompts. The new release advances Adobe's vision of empowering creators of every skill level with Firefly as a creative co-pilot, bringing their visions to life at the speed of imagination. In October 2022 , Yahoo announced a strong advanced TV (ATV) partnership with DIRECTV Advertising to provide access to DIRECTV's set-top box (STB) data, unlocking new value for connected TV (CTV) buyers. With this expanded partnership, Yahoo's demand-side platform (DSP) customers can now activate TV usage data from millions of DIRECTV households to optimize the planning, activation, and measurement of digital campaigns across DIRECTV and non-DIRECTV inventory.

, Yahoo announced a strong advanced TV (ATV) partnership with DIRECTV Advertising to provide access to DIRECTV's set-top box (STB) data, unlocking new value for connected TV (CTV) buyers. With this expanded partnership, Yahoo's demand-side platform (DSP) customers can now activate TV usage data from millions of DIRECTV households to optimize the planning, activation, and measurement of digital campaigns across DIRECTV and non-DIRECTV inventory. In September 2022 , Yahoo launched Yahoo Member Connect, a cutting-edge media network solution that helps leading brands add to their core business. Yahoo Member Connect supports all types of businesses looking to build and scale their own media networks – enabling them to monetize data and media assets, engage with customers at scale, and offer rich ad experiences with quality content.

AdTech Market Advantages:

Through the use of demographics, behaviour, interests, and other factors, AdTech allows advertisers to target audiences with very personalised adverts. Increased engagement and conversion rates are possible because of this precision in delivering the correct message to the right audience.

AdTech systems give marketers the ability to automate the process of bidding on and placing advertising in real-time auctions by offering tools for programmatic ad buying. Cost reductions and more successful advertising may result from this efficiency.

AdTech platforms gather and examine vast amounts of data, giving marketers insightful knowledge about audience behaviour, campaign efficacy, and ad performance. Improved decision-making and ongoing optimisation are made possible by this data-driven methodology.

In response to shifting market conditions or audience behaviour, advertisers can make real-time campaign modifications, such as modifying bid amounts or ad creatives.

Advertising is supported by AdTech across a number of digital platforms, such as search, social media, mobile, display, and video. Advertisers may reach audiences online no matter where they are because to this adaptability.

AdTech systems frequently come with features to identify and stop ad fraud, like impression or click fraud, which helps shield marketers from squandering their money on phoney visitors.

AdTech systems maximise the possibility of engagement and conversions by optimising ad placement through the use of artificial intelligence and algorithms.

AdTech technologies offer ad verification features that guarantee ads are presented in brand-safe environments and adhere to industry norms and laws.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and predict the AdTech Market by offering (solutions & services), advertising type, advertising media, vertical, and region.

To provide detailed information related to major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the market growth

To analyze the micro markets concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the AdTech Market

To analyze opportunities in the market and provide details of the competitive landscape for stakeholders and market leaders

To forecast the market size of segments for five main regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , the Middle East & Africa , and Latin America

, , , the & , and To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies.

To analyze competitive developments, such as partnerships, product launches, and mergers & acquisitions

To analyze the impact of recession across all the regions across the AdTech Market

